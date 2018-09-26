The biggest mistake companies can make when adopting IoT

Chris Penrose, President of IoT at AT&T, spoke with TechRepublic's Macy Bayern at the 2018 AT&T Business Summit about one of the biggest mistakes companies make when deploying an IoT solution. The following is an edited transcript of the interview.

Chris Penrose: I think one of the biggest mistakes you can make is just doing IoT for the sake of doing IoT. You really have to think though what is the true outcome that you're trying to drive. You're not only then creating the solution, but weaving it into your entire business practice.

I'll give you a great example. We have a connected cooler solution. It's one thing to connect the cooler. It's another thing to then take that solution and then tie it back into your technicians so you can realtime dispatch whenever the cooler goes offline or realtime fill up the machine when the product is running out. That takes a complete re-engineering of what you've done historically. That's really a big mistake you make. The technology just for the technology doesn't do anything for you.

