The coolest tech gadgets for back-to-school

It's back-to-school time, and that means there's new gear to help your favorite student prepare for the classroom.

Whether you're looking to gift them with a new tablet case, a laptop, a portable battery, headphones, or an inexpensive phone, or to even beef up your internet security and monitoring at home, there are plenty of option to consider.

First, there's Zagg's nomad book wireless keyboard and detachable case. It is compatible with a range of tablets from the Galaxy Tab S2 and S3 to the iPad Pro and Air2.

Zagg's messenger folio is a tablet keyboard case made just for the 10.5 inch iPad Pro. And the Solo leather tablet padfolio has a universal fit for tablets from 8.5" up to 11".

SEE: Photos—The back-to-school tech you want and need (TechRepublic)

The Texas Instruments TI-84 Plus CE is great for college students because it's permitted for SAT, ACT and AP testing. It has a color display and preloaded apps.

Kingston's Nucleum allows you to use your favorite mouse, monitor and accessories with your new notebook. With a single USB-C hub you can connect up to 7 devices at once and keep your creativity flowing. With the Nucleum you can also power up your MacBook while also running your external hard drive and charging an iPhone.

Kingston's Data Traveler Bolt Dual is an easy way to extend storage space to your iPhone or iPad. Think of it like a flash drive for your iPhone. Simply plug it in, download the Bolt app, and then back up your camera roll to the expanded memory.

GoTenna Mesh lets you use your smartphone without cell service or Wi-FI. You can use it to send texts, share GPS locations, do group chat and more. It's waterproof, dirt-proof and weighs only two ounces.

Tile Sport and Tile Style are options for any student who tends to lose things. They'll be able to find their gear anytime, anywhere, if Tile is attached to it.

Reduce background distractions and stay focused on your studies with Sennheiser HD4.50BTNC noise-cancelling headphones.

For younger kids, Fitbit Ace provides kids with motivation to move through customizable step and active minute goals, with message and badges, and challenges for the whole family. With an adjustable, showerproof wristband and up to 5 days battery life, Ace is designed to keep pace with kids' busy lives.

Another option for younger kids is the Motorola e5 play phone series. It's for anyone who needs an inexpensive smartphone. This device allows kids to have a simple phone that keeps them connected to the parents, but with enough features to ensure they experience the novelty of having their first smartphone.

For high-school or college students, opt for the new Moto z3 play. It has a cool ecosystem of mods that include the Hasselblad True Zoom Camera Mod and the Moto Insta-Share Printer Mod.

Mophie has a new line of Apple exclusive portable batteries with lightning input. The Powerstation XXL has up to three USB charge ports and more than 70 hours of battery life. The Powerstation Plus XL has more than 34 hours of battery life and an integrated lightning connector.

College students in their first apartment will appreciate the Dojo Pebble by Bullguard. It provides smart cybersecurity for connected devices. It will help protect privacy and safety of data for students in dorms and in their first apartment. It's powered by AI and monitors smart IoT devices. For younger kids, Circle is a custom monitoring system to keep your children safe while online. The Circle with Disney app gives parents full control over which content is viewed and the time spent on each devices.

If you're ready for a new laptop, Dell's XPS 13 is thin, light and small enough to take practically anywhere. It has a 4K display and 8th Gen Quad Core processors.

Even students need to take a break on occasion. The Roccat Khan AIMO is the first gaming headset with exclusive Hi-Res audio compatible surround sound. The headset features 50mm drivers for 7.1 sound and a hi-fidelity 24 bit built-in soundcard, so it can be used for both gaming and listening to music loud enough to block out distractions in the library. And the Alienware wireless gaming headset is the first time that Alienware has gone wireless in a headset. It has high fidelity 40mm Neodymium drivers with an expansive soundscape over a wide frequency response of 20Hz to 20kHz across a virtual 7.1 audio channels.

Sony has a new Digital Paper device in a new, smaller 10.3-inch size. It features high-resolution E Ink capacitive touch displays and come with 16GB of memory, Wi-Fi and a stylus. It's a little pricey at $600, but it's highly functional and can be connected via PC or Mac to a projector and the contents on the Digital Paper screen can be displayed to an audience, including real-time markups and handwriting. It's ideal for heavy reading of thesis documents and more.

And when it's time to sleep, Dreampad has a pillow that uses sleep technology to trigger the body's relaxation response for better sleep.

Ready to learn about The Next Big Thing? Read TechRepublic's newsletter. Subscribe

Also see: