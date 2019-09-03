The decade's hottest stocks show hunger for tech companies

Almost 400 companies are now valued at more than $1 billion according to a new list of the most profitable companies. Find out what $100 in stock would have bought you in 2000 versus now.

We all have those moments when we see how much a company is worth now and wish we could go back in time to gobble up a few stocks. SmallBusinessPrices.co.uk decided to hop into a time machine and survey the most profitable companies of 2019 looking at what stocks you could have gotten for $100 in 2000.



They found that with $100 you could have bought 55 shares in Apple in 1999 compared to just 0.55 in 2019. In just 10 years, Apple's stock price rose by nearly 10,000%, the second highest in the survey behind Netflix, which saw a stock price rise of almost 17,000%.



No surprise, Microsoft, Amazon and Google also dominated the survey, with astronomical increases in share price, net worth and yearly revenue since 2000.



SmallBusinessPrices.co.uk says Microsoft became the first company to have a net worth of $1 trillion in 2018. Both Apple and Amazon passed the milestone this year.



"Despite Apple taking third place for net worth, the brand still remains champion for yearly revenue. In 2018, the giant made over $265.6 million - higher than both Amazon and Microsoft who made $232.9 and $110.4 million respectively," they wrote in the study.



"Amazon is the most expensive stock, with the average stock price calculating to a whopping $1,752 - meaning $100 couldn't buy you any stock, whilst in the year 2000 you'd be able to afford just two. As one of the top e-commerce platforms in the world, Amazon gets more than 197 million visitors each month, and in 2018 the company's share of the US e-commerce market hit 49%."



The survey attributes much of Apple's rise to the creation of the iPod, which changed how people kept music, and iTunes, which they say "essentially changed the world's understanding of digital media and the music industry."



The study also looked at the more than 360 companies worth more than $1 billion and found that 42 were involved in eCommerce. FinTech, Internet & Software and On-Demand services also had huge shares of the $1 billion list.



"Unfortunately we can't go back in time and invest that $100 we spent on junk, in Apple or Amazon," said Ian Wright from SmallBusinessPrices.co.uk. "However, this research reveals just how quickly some of these brands have grown in the last few years, and how privately held start-up companies are also experiencing huge valuations from investors taking big risks to be successful."

The only company with a lower share price in 2019 was Twitter, which fell by 25% since 2009. Adobe, Nike and Tesla also saw four-figure percentage increases in share price in the last decade.

