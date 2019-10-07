The desktop is dead, and Intel's NUC killed it: AMD to build a SFF PC kit

Optical media and traditional hard drives are giving way to streaming video and SSDs for end users. As a result, the ATX form factor is falling by the wayside.

Development of a barebones small form factor (SFF) PC kit is "well underway" at AMD, according to a report in FanlessTech, as the company is looking to compete with Intel's Next Unit of Computing (NUC) series. While AMD's Ryzen Embedded CPUs have been seen on single-board computers from ASRock, among others, AMD's upcoming SFF PC will use higher-power parts, according to FanlessTech.

SFF PCs have existed for years, with Shuttle among the most popular PC OEMs producing systems for embedded and space-constrained computing. Typically, SFF PCs are sold with memory and storage integrated; Intel sells NUCs as barebones kits, but requires users to add their own memory and storage. NUCs are also substantially smaller than SFF PCs from other vendors, with the current generation Coffee Lake series measuring in at 4.6 x 4.4 x 2.0" (116.8 x 111.8 x 50.8 mm).

Intel released the first NUC in 2013, leading to speculation that AMD would release a competing system to keep up. The first-generation NUC was available with a relatively low-power (17W) Celeron. Successive generations of NUC products allowed for 15W Core i5 CPUs to be used, with the sixth-generation gaming-targeted Skull Canyon NUC becoming the first to use a (45W) Core i7 CPU.

AMD is no stranger to working on NUC systems. The Hades Canyon NUC using Intel Kaby Lake-G processors, which integrates an AMD Radeon RX Vega M GPU with an 8th generation Intel CPU, marked a rare collaboration between AMD and Intel, and the first NUC to include a discrete GPU. Intel is planning to develop their own GPUs, making the Hades Canyon design a likely one-off product.

Apple sees the appeal of SFF PCs, with the (Intel-powered) Mac Mini offering Mac OS users the ability to bring their own monitor and keyboard, without needing to pay the comparatively steep prices of the Mac Pro—the 2018 Mini starts at $799, while the 2019 Pro starts at $5,999, far outside the reach (and needs) of many mainstream consumers.

What killed the desktop PC?

The ATX form factor (and diminutive variants) are becoming something of a relic—while direct attachment of GPUs effectively still requires ATX, this is relegated to a niche territory occupied by gamers. Use of optical drives is becoming increasingly rare as users turn more toward streaming media services such as Netflix or Spotify, with boxed software becoming a rarity with the rise of app stores and distribution networks like Steam. Likewise, adoption of SSDs is relegating traditional hard drives to external enclosures and NAS equipment, which allows for easier sharing of data on home networks. As traditional optical and hard drives are not indispensable for mainstream consumers, the empty space needed in PC cases is redundant.

Other equipment that formerly required PCI add-on cards were rendered obsolete ages ago: hardware accelerators such as MPEG-2 decoder cards are a thing of the past, while integrated digital audio makes third-party audio cards a decidedly niche product. Other devices, such as HDTV tuners, are now more commonly (if not exclusively) offered in USB 3.0 versions.

Hardcore gaming battlestations and professional use cases will continue to buoy the old-school desktop for the foreseeable future. AMD's entry into the SFF PC market makes it clear that the future of PCs, for mainstream consumers, is in compact computing—this shift will drive the amount of engineering time toward SFF PCs, at the expense of desktops.

