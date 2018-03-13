The future of politics and policy is automation

TechRepublic's Dan Patterson and Daniel Scarvalone, director at Bully Pulpit Interactive, talk about how automation will be the key to the future of politics and policy.

Dan Patterson: What role will AI machine learning and automation play this year and in the future?

Dan Scarvalone: Machine learning has always played a role in campaigns, and the way marketers more sift through data available on current and potential customers, to figure out, "who should we be speaking to, and what should we be saying to them?"

The real growth will be in the ways we use machine learning to marry with the political intuition we know, and the marketing intuition we know, regarding the best way to achieve a goal. We'll find more ways to apply decision making to each and every way a candidate spends its time. Right now, campaigns might spend an overwhelming percentage of their financial budget on paid media, but we don't use a lot of machine learning to figure out, "how should we spend the candidate's time? Should they be dialing for dollars two hours a day, for four, or for eight?" On the corporate side, we don't see enough machine learning which help guides "how do we actually change the perceptions of senior leadership within the firm itself?"

That's a lesson CMOs in the business world can learn from the political side: how do we really broaden the scope of decisions we use data to inform? Finding the right applications of machine learning, finding the right applications of artificial intelligence, and making sure it's bounded within what we know about marketing, and about the realm of the possible will be the enduring struggle CMOs and campaign managers will have in the years to come.

