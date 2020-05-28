The highest-paying US tech hubs and the programming skills with the top salaries

A new study from AI-hiring marketplace Vettery digs into its data to reveal employers' salary offers.
For the time being, most people are telecommuting, sent to work from home (WFH) because of the coronavirus pandemic. But that doesn't mean there's a job freeze, and that includes jobs in the technology sector.
Key findings on employer practices and the kind of technology positions and salaries they've offered to prospective employees were chronicled by Vettery, a data-driven, artificial intelligence (AI) hiring marketplace, owned by Adecco. New York-based Vettery is an online recruitment space for IT professionals and matches job seekers with suitable employers.
The findings look at the importance of location, programming skills, engineering, and other tech roles.
SEE: Cross-training toolkit (TechRepublic Premium)
Location matters
Tech roles in San Francisco and New York pay significantly higher salaries than those in Chicago and Washington, D.C. (information culled from Salary Report 2020, for each of 16 cities).
Highest starting salaries
An example of starting salaries in New York/San Francisco:
Front-end engineer: $85,000/$87,000
Back-end engineer: $89,000/$90,000
Full-stack engineer: $86,ooo/$88,000
Mobile engineer: $76,000/$79,000
Lower starting salaries
An example of starting salaries in Chicago/Washington, D.C.
Front-end engineer: $73,000/$82,000
Back-end engineer: $69,000/$85,000
Full-stack engineer: $67,000/$81,000
Mobile engineer: $84,000/$77,000
SEE: Virtual hiring tips for job seekers and recruiters (free PDF) (TechRepublic)
Programming skills
Starting salary for those with Java or C skills make $91,000 annually, and those skilled in PHP or .NET make $79,000 annually.
Knowledgeable job seekers with experience in Python, with six or more years of experience make the highest salary, an average of $149,000 annually.
SEE: Life after lockdown: Your office job will never be the same--here's what to expect (cover story PDF) (TechRepublic)
Engineering roles
Back-end engineers make the highest starting salary at $80,000, while mobile engineers with six or more years of experience make the highest salary at $141,000.
Conversely, QA engineers have the lowest-paying engineer positions at all levels of experience, with starting salaries at $69,000, and with six or more years, the highest salary at $115,000.
Other tech roles
The highest salary in other tech jobs were data science positions, at $87,000, and technology management positions offer the largest salary with six or more years of experience at $156,000.
The lowest salaries in tech positions are roles in design and UI/UX, and start between $67,000 to $68,000, and the highest salaries with six or more years of experience between $122,000 to $125,000.
