The iPad Pro 2018 models: 5 things the pros need

The iPad Pro was initially launched in 2015 as an iPad for power users—professionals who need to get real work done. Much of the early marketing was geared toward creatives, but the device has been adopted across a host of industries as a productivity tool.

Apple's upcoming special event on September 12 will likely see the launch of a new iPhone XS line, but could bring a new iPad Pro as well. No new features or capabilities have been announced or leaked, but there are a few ways the iPad Pro could be updated to better suit the needs of business users.

Here are five things pros need in the new iPad Pro 2018 models.

1. Multi-user support

Tablets in the workplace thrive as multi-user devices, but the iPad was primarily created as a single-user experience. Apple introduced the Shared iPad feature for education users a few years ago, but it remains restricted to that ecosystem. A new iPad Pro would benefit greatly from true multi-user support, as the devices could then be deployed as part of an enterprise device fleet, or used for both work and personal computing.

2. Facial recognition

To keep up with the iPhone X, Apple should bring facial recognition through Face ID to the new iPad Pro. Not only does it provide a new method for authentication, improving security, but it also could open up new app functionalities and video conference features. Also, as noted by Boy Genius Report (BGR), Apple could also bring support for multiple faces to Face ID, which would benefit iPads used as part of an office fleet.

"This helps ease strain for employees logging into the device, particularly if their business requires them to install mobile device management (MDM) on the device," said Forrester Research analyst Andrew Hewitt.

3. Better battery

A better battery means more work can get done before charging, but it also opens up new app and productivity options. According to Hewitt, this could also help the iPad support more frequent use of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) applications.

4. Water resistance

Apple has made some of its phones water resistant, but not its iPads. Many tablets are used in the field and, as such, need additional environmental protections to remain in good working order for professionals.

5. Wireless charging

Wireless charging is easier and requires fewer adapters and plugs to keep up with. "This is a huge paint point for consumers and employees alike. Apple has hinted at compatibility here," Hewitt said.

