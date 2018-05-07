The most important technologies powering digital transformation

TechRepublic's Dan Patterson spoke with Deloitte Consulting CTO Bill Briggs about which technologies are most important to companies undergoing digital transformation.

Patterson: I wonder if you could enumerate some of the emerging technology that is no BS but is influencing digital transformation right now?"

Briggs: Yes. And at Deloitte, we do our annual tech trends report. We published it a few months ago, that has a nice view of what we think are the most important ones. It's the ninth year we've done it so it has a nice little trend line, too, over the years. I do the shorthand especially with boards. If you say the last five years, cloud, analytics, and digital is the three big macro-tech disruptive forces.

And we're not done by any means. We continue the journey, maximize the value behind those topics. By the way, they're not independent, isolated things. The collision between them is so important. So those three in the last five, 10 years continuing on. The three I put in the middle that don't get a lot of airplay but are so essential ... core modernization this idea of how do we re-engineer the business of IT.

And we haven't talked enough about cyber and risk. Put that in the front. A lot of compliance based activity. It's something we build in the strategy from the ... security privacy regulations or compliance ... even reputation of risk the tech ethics are doing what we could do.

Now, the big three that we see that are akin to that ... cloud, analytics and digital, blockchain and it's a nice core-related cloud, doesn't replace cloud but cloud is the foundation of technology, to drive growth, and blockchain being the foundation for trust and value exchange, really interesting.

Cognitive, which is our bundling of machine-learning and AI, and automation and natural language. Analytics, historically, is descriptive, backward looking, data focused; Cognitive being active tense, predictive, prescriptive, really like the way that plays together.

And then this digital reality bucket with it IoT, AR/VR, the future of engagement. And I hope, when we look back in a few years, when we think about how we move from function key and tab to point-click-and-type, to touch and swipe and now we're getting into talk ... voice command, gesture command.

The end state 'holy grail' to us is contextual interface that knows who you are, what you're doing, and what action to take without any active interaction. It's a great quote that's actually [Leonardo] Da Vinci, now [Steve] Jobs, that's the ultimate force of sophistication is simplicity. And the ultimate force of simplicity is transparency. So how do we move beyond the glass, move beyond the traditional interface. Those three are the big ones."

