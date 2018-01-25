How to configure the new Ubuntu Dock

For those who have been paying attention, you know that Ubuntu has finally dropped Unity, in favor of GNOME. You may or may not be happy about this decision, but you can rest assured that Ubuntu will not contain a completely unfamiliar desktop environment. In fact, the developers are going out of their way to ensure users have an easy transition from Unity to GNOME. One way they are doing this is with the inclusion of a Dock. This Dock will serve in the same function as did the Unity Launcher.

Although it may not sound important, it does show the developers are taking this transition seriously. What they've done is create a GNOME desktop that is similar to what Ubuntu users had grown accustomed to. That new dock is key to this. One thing users will very much appreciate is the inclusion of the Dock within the Settings app. Here you can configure the Dock in ways you couldn't configure the Unity Launcher.

Open up the Settings tool, click on Dock, and you'll see the three options offered: Auto-hide, Icon size, and screen position.

The new Ubuntu Dock may not be a game changer, but it will certainly go a long way to helping users transition from Unity to GNOME. In my opinion, GNOME is one of the finest desktops on the market. With this slight Ubuntu flavor, it's made even better.

