'The so called "gender gap" in the job market is real but not because men push women out' and other top member comments

The gender gap in the workforce between men and women has been in the spotlight for the last few years. With different reports speculating on how we can close that gap - from telling us to change how we think to telling us we need to put more women in charge. A WEF report even states it will take us 217 years before this gap is closed.

Now according to a recent WEF Report: Women are more likely than men to be knocked out of their U.S. jobs by automation in the next eight years, and they'll find half as many opportunities to land new positions unless there's a new effort to retrain them.

Even with retraining, displaced women will have fewer job opportunities than men, the report found.

ZDNet member homesangel:

As long as humans keep on genetically being as we currently are, women will always have fewer job opportunities than men. Intellectually, both men and women are capable of the same things but physically men are at the top of the chain and that's a natural thing, there's nothing ill intended about it except for whoever created us that way.What I'm wondering is the following: how come a group with a remarkably smaller representation will lose more jobs than the other group when the effects of the automation is not aimed at genders but at type of jobs?Well, what I see is that the group that will be more affected should do something, say step up for jobs with a higher chance of security in the market. If we are equally qualified intellectually, men and women, and I do truly believe it, why are not women moving to the more secure or stable jobs? Is there anyone at the admission departments in colleges rejecting applications from women interested in studying anything of any kind? I don't think so, which means that it is women's choice and consequently their fault for the lack of vision regarding their future.The so called "gender gap" in the job market is real but not because men push women out but because women simply don't step in as massively as they could. Anything else is just hollow feminist propaganda.

ZDNet member norfindel:

Automation makes jobs obsolete, so unless new jobs are created somehow, there will be less jobs available. Don't fool ourselves. This "problem" is not new. We use tech to require less human work, but at the same time we require that humans work the same amount of time to survive. It's a systemic problem. Eventually, humanity needs to go into a "star trek" kind of society, or things are going to get really ugly.

The HomePod faces tough competition from Amazon Echo and Google Home, but may have an edge when it comes to how it collects user data.

ZDNet member JackSmith21006:

Hard to see this being successful. The last Apple speaker called the iPod Hi-Fi and was priced at $349 lasted on the market for 18 months before being pulled because of poor sales. But here Apple is up against the Google Assistant which is a tall order, IMO. We are a heavy Apple hardware house but the Google Homes just work seamless with the iPhones. Wife clicks shutter button on iPhone and later walks into family room and ask for fine details in photos and the photo appears on our TV in 4k. We also have a 4K Chromecast. She uses Google Photos on her iPhone. Apple's own product can not do this.

