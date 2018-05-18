The top 10 cities where job seekers want to move

Tech hub San Francisco is the top destination for job seekers looking to move away from their current city, according to a Friday report from job search site Glassdoor.

Of the 668,000 job applications filed on Glassdoor during a one week period in January, more than 28% were for positions located outside of a candidate's current metro area, the report found.

Job seekers flock to San Francisco for opportunities at tech giants like Facebook and Salesforce, the report noted, despite the housing shortage and high cost of living.

"Picking up your life and moving for a job is a major decision," Glassdoor chief economist Andrew Chamberlain, who conducted the study, said in a press release. "But in a job market where workers are in high demand and many employers are eager to hire, the employers who understand where talent is heading and what influences them to consider a move will have a recruiting advantage."

The research demonstrates that employers should think more broadly when it comes to recruiting strategies, as quality talent may be found across the country, not only in their local market, Chamberlain said in the release.

Company culture is a top factor driving people to move for a job, even more than salary, the report found. A company with a Glassdoor rating that is one star higher is six times more likely to attract a candidate than a company that offers $10,000 more in salary, but has a lower culture rating, according to the report.

Certain demographics are more likely to move for a job than others, the report found. Men are 3.3% more likely than women to make a move, and job applicants are 7% less likely to move with each passing decade that they age. Employers who want to maintain diverse applicant pools should make efforts to reach candidates that may traditionally be less likely to move through targeted recruiting, the report suggested.

"You might expect that more money would be a top factor for job seekers when considering whether to move for a job, but it's not. Our research shows companies with good culture and employees who love what they do ultimately have a leg-up when it comes to attracting the best talent from across the country," Chamberlain said in the release. "This means employers must ramp-up their recruiting efforts for groups least likely to move - such as women or more senior workers - and have either excellent culture or strong pay or benefits offerings."

Here are the top 10 destinations for "metro movers," and the percent of applications to each top metro, according to Glassdoor:

1. San Francisco (12.4%)

2. New York City (8.4%)

3. San Jose (6.9%)

4. Los Angeles (6.8%)

5. Washington, DC (4.3%)

6. Boston (3.7%)

7. Chicago (3.2%)

8. Seattle (3.1%)

9. Dallas-Fort Worth (2.8%)

10. Austin (2.3%)

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

Nearly 29% of applications on Glassdoor were to jobs outside of an applicant's current metro area. — Glassdoor, 2018

San Francisco, New York City, and San Jose are the top destinations for job seekers looking to move away from their current city. — Glassdoor, 2018

