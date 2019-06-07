The top 10 most innovative machine learning companies in 2019

These 10 companies are working with cutting-edge machine learning technologies to transform their business operations, according to Analytics Insight Magazine.
Machine learning has surfaced as one of the most revolutionary and exciting technologies of our time, with new use cases consistently emerging, according to Analytics Insight Magazine in its May-June issue.
SEE: The impact of machine learning on IT and your career (free PDF) (TechRepublic)
Organizations are using machine learning in a variety of ways, but all help make business functions more effective and efficient. Most companies integrate machine learning for data security, real time analytics, personalized visualizations and dashboards, sales and revenue forecasting, and data integration, according to a recent TIBCO report.
To provide examples of companies successfully executing machine learning technologies, Analytics Insight Magazine identified the following top 10 most innovating machine learning companies of 2019:
- Mezzanine.ai
- National Injection Services
- AlgoFace
- Brodmann17
- CredoLab
- CyberInt
- Dynamic Yield
- HEALTH[at]SCALE Technologies
- Intellias
- OneAD
For more, check out TechRepublic's machine learning cheat sheet.
Also see
- Blockchain: A cheat sheet (TechRepublic)
- Microsoft HoloLens 2: An insider's guide (TechRepublic download)
- How smart tech is transforming the transportation industry (Tech Pro Research)
- Technology that changed us: The 1970s, from Pong to Apollo (ZDNet)
- These smart plugs are the secret to a seamless smart home (CNET)
- The 10 most important iPhone apps of all time (Download.com)
- Tom Merritt's Top 5 series (TechRepublic on Flipboard)