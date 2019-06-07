The top 10 most innovative machine learning companies in 2019

These 10 companies are working with cutting-edge machine learning technologies to transform their business operations, according to Analytics Insight Magazine.

How organizations can make the most of machine learning At the 2019 SAP SAPPHIRE NOW conference, Markus Noga spoke with TechRepublic about which companies should use machine learning, and best practices for execution.

Machine learning has surfaced as one of the most revolutionary and exciting technologies of our time, with new use cases consistently emerging, according to Analytics Insight Magazine in its May-June issue.

Organizations are using machine learning in a variety of ways, but all help make business functions more effective and efficient. Most companies integrate machine learning for data security, real time analytics, personalized visualizations and dashboards, sales and revenue forecasting, and data integration, according to a recent TIBCO report.

To provide examples of companies successfully executing machine learning technologies, Analytics Insight Magazine identified the following top 10 most innovating machine learning companies of 2019:

Mezzanine.ai National Injection Services AlgoFace Brodmann17 CredoLab CyberInt Dynamic Yield HEALTH[at]SCALE Technologies Intellias OneAD

