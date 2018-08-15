The top 10 most successful cities in the US

Zippia, a career search engine, found the most successful city in every US state. Using Census data from the 2012-2016 American Community Survey PUMS, Zippia ranked cities based on median income, unemployment rate, and education rate (percentage of residents over 25 with a bachelor's degree).

Each city's success was measured on a scale of 1 to the number of cities in each state, along with the three variables above, and averaged those values to determine an individual index, according to Zippia's announcement. The lower the score, the better the rating, said Zippia.

Here are Zippia's top 10 most successful US cities in 2018:

Glencoe, Illinois Floris, Virginia Ladue, Missouri Bellaire, Texas Chevy Chase, Maryland Palos Verdes Estates, California Mountain Brook, Alabama Paradise Valley, Arizona The Village of Indian Hill, Ohio Lawrence, New York

Ranked first is Glencoe, Illinois, right outside of Chicago. With a median income of $185,320, unemployment rate of 1.5%, and education rate of 86.7%, Glencoe reigns supreme. In close proximity to Chicago, residents can escape the fast pace of the Windy City, while still being in close proximity to visit.

Floris, Virginia comes in second place. An impressive median income of $196,544, paired with an unemployment rate of 1.4%, and education rate of 79.5%, makes Floris quite a prosperous city. Located within an hour of Washington, D.C., Floris is another charming town to get away from the hustle and bustle of metro-life.

At number three is Ladue, Missouri. Ladue features a median income of $186,371, an unemployment rate of 2%, and an 82.8% education rate. About thirty minutes outside St. Louis, Ladue continues the trend of successful suburban areas and cities planted right outside of large metroplexes. The close proximity to St. Louis even makes commuting to work in the big city a possibility.

For a full list of most successful cities in every state, check out Zippia's full report.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

Zippia found the most successful cities in each US state based on median income, unemployment rate, and education rate.

The top three cities are all smaller towns outside of big metros, which is great for escaping the hectic nature of the big city.

