The top 15 cities for women in tech (hint: none are in the Bay Area)

These cities are best in terms of women's income, workforce numbers, and amount of tech jobs, according to a SmartAsset report.

Women are at a systemic disadvantage to men in the workplace, especially in the tech industry, according to a SmartAsset report released on Wednesday. Women not only make 84% of what men do in tech, the report found, but are also 21% less likely to be promoted than their male coworkers.

To help women navigate a tough job market, the report outlined the top 15 cities for women in tech. The report focused on four key factors to determine the best areas: Gender pay gap for women in tech, income after housing, women as a percent of the tech workforce, and percent change in tech jobs.

Here are the top 15 cities for women in tech:

Washington, DC Baltimore, MD Philadelphia, PA Houston, TX Arlington, VA Albuquerque, NM Kansas City, MO Durham, NC Long Beach, CA St. Paul, MN Detroit, MI (tie) Louisville, KY (tie) Chandler, AZ Indianapolis, IN Denver, CO

Washington, DC; Baltimore, Maryland; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania remain the best cities for women in tech, the report found. But both Houston, Texas and Arlington, Virginia made their way into the top five for the first time. The Bay Area, which is known as a tech hub, moved it's way on down the full list, with major California cities ranking 28th or worse. Despite the large number of jobs, women considering employment in tech may want consider avoiding that area.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

Women have a huge disadvantage in the tech industry, dealing with prejudice on the social and financial side. — SmartAsset, 2019

The best cities for women in tech are Washington, DC, Baltimore, MD, and Philadelphia, PA. — SmartAsset, 2019

