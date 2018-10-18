CXO

The top 20 companies grabbing the attention of job seekers in 2018

Electric cars take the top spot on Indeed's list, pushing tech companies further down the line.

By | October 18, 2018, 7:52 AM PST

More for CXOs

The hottest companies for job seekers to pursue in 2018 cover a wide range of industries, according to a Thursday blog post from job search site Indeed. Based upon the average amount of job-seeker interest for all job titles at all companies, as well as online interest in each company, Indeed determined the 20 most popular companies people wanted to apply to in 2018.

SEE: Hiring kit: Technical writer (Tech Pro Research)

With unemployment at a lower rate than in previous years, competition exists for both companies and job seekers, said the blog post. Not only is there competition for job seekers to land sought-after jobs, but companies must fight to gain the attention of the right talent, added the post.

Here are the 20 hottest companies for job seekers in 2018:

  1. Tesla
  2. PepsiCo
  3. Enterprise Holdings
  4. Microsoft
  5. Facebook
  6. Honeywell
  7. Sysco
  8. Apple
  9. Morgan Stanley
  10. Cisco
  11. Booz Allen Hamilton
  12. IBM
  13. Aetna
  14. Lockheed Martin
  15. Ryder
  16. NBCUniversal
  17. Abbott Laboratories
  18. Thermo Fisher Scientific
  19. Siemens
  20. Medtronic

While Tesla does incorporate tech with car manufacturing, other major tech firms have been pushed down past the top three, revealing a shift in interest for job seekers, said the blog post.

In order for companies to attract and keep the attention of job seekers, they must follow four key practices, said the post. These practices are helpful for companies not as high on the list as they may have liked, or for companies that didn't make the list at all.

  1. Respond to every inquiry
  2. Write like a human. Leave out high-level jargon.
  3. Maintain transparency with applicants
  4. Offer meaningful and creative benefits

Check out this TechRepublic article for more tips on how to win the war for talent, and click here to learn how SMBs can compete for enterprise tech talent.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

  • The top 20 hottest companies for job seekers cover a wide range of industries, but no tech companies made the top three. — Indeed, 2018
  • Companies must be personable, accessible, and maintain transparency with applicants if they want to attract the right talent. — Indeed, 2018

Also see

talent.jpg
Image: iStockphoto/littlehenrabi

Related Topics:

CXO Tech & Work Innovation Digital Transformation Tech Industry SMBs Security

About Macy Bayern

Macy Bayern is an Associate Staff Writer for TechRepublic. A recent graduate from the University of Texas at Austin's Liberal Arts Honors Program, Macy covers tech news and trends.

Editor's Picks

The Brexit dilemma: Will London's start-ups stay or go?

America's coolest company: How Big Ass Fans went from cooling cows to a multinational tech powerhouse

Can Russian hackers be stopped? Here's why it might take 20 years

The new commute: How driverless cars, hyperloop, and drones will change our travel plans

Free Newsletters, In your Inbox