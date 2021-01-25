The top 20 Fortune 500 remote-friendly companies

At the pandemic's start, the enterprise sent employees to work remotely, which was met with much success. Now, job seekers' focus has shifted towards larger and potentially more resilient companies.

Until the majority of former office workers are vaccinated and comfortable enough to return to their on-site jobs, many employees are continuing to work remotely, and their companies are happy to let them do so. However, an aspect of the pandemic that has emerged reveals that while remote work is still heralded as "goals," job seekers are now starting to look to larger and more resilient companies to work for remotely.

FlexJobs released what it's referring to as a "showcase" of the top 20 Fortune 500 companies "leading the way in the adoption and practice of remote work," all of which were on FlexJob's list of "The Top 100 Companies For Remote Work In 2021." The top 100 list included 32 tech companies, and, in addition to companies that most seek remote workers, included the types of jobs most likely to offer remote opportunities.

For that list, Sara Sutton, CEO and founder of FlexJobs, said "Business models have been forever disrupted with the realization that remote work is smart, strategic, and sustainable for companies to embrace, improving not only the bottom line, but also providing benefits to the overall workforce."

Regarding the most recent development of job seekers' burgeoning interest in larger companies, Sutton said, in a press release, that "Despite changes to the workplace precipitated by the pandemic, this list of Fortune 500 companies that are embracing remote work shows just how far remote work options, and flexible work in general, have come."

Topping the list are the world's largest online retailer, Amazon; the nation's largest nonprofit managed healthcare company, Anthem Inc.; the 13th largest bank and one of the oldest financial institutions in the U.S., Citizens Bank.

Also included on the list are: The nation's largest provider of healthcare services and prescriptions, fulfilling over 1 billion annual prescriptions, CVS Health; one of the world's largest tech companies, Dell Technologies; "mission-critical" IT enterprise solutions, General Dynamics Information Technology; the nation's third-largest health insurance provider, Humana; renowned, value-conscious product company, Motorola Solutions; cloud app and platform service, Oracle; global professional staffing and consulting firm with 400 locations, Robert Half International; medical device company, Stryker; global science leader with revenues of more than $17 billion, Thermo Fisher Scientific; and a bank founded in 1852 with more than 22,000 domestic and international branches, Wells Fargo.

The list is based on analysis of approximately 57,000 companies and their remote-job posting histories in the FlexJobs database from January to December 2020.

The top 20 Fortune 500 remote-friendly companies

Amazon Anthem, Inc. Cisco Citizens Bank CVS Health Dell Technologies General Dynamics; General Dynamics Information Technology Humana IQVIA Leidos McKesson Corporation Motorola Solutions Oracle Robert Half International Salesforce Stryker Thermo Fisher Scientific UnitedHealth Group USAA Wells Fargo

"Moving forward, flexible options will no longer be seen as merely a perk for employees," Sutton said. "Large and well-known companies recognize that this type of work can be a part of a smart business strategy, so long as it's implemented in ways that support both employees and the goals of the company."

