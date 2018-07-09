Smart Cities

The top 20 smart city governments worldwide

As technology develops and cities become smarter, new research from the Eden Strategy Institute finds the smartest cities across the globe.

By | July 9, 2018, 10:34 AM PST

With the rising popularity of the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, edge computing, and more, many state and local governments are implementing technologies to make their cities "smarter." Smart cities aim to provide a better and more connected life for their citizens and make themselves more sustainable and efficient.

What's Hot at TechRepublic

A Monday report by Eden Strategy Institute identified the top 50 smart city governments in the world. The decisions were based on vision clarity, leadership, budget, provision of financial incentives, and more, according to a press release.

SEE: IT leader's guide to the rise of smart cities, volume 3 (Tech Pro Research)

Here are the top 20 cities, according to the report.

  1. London
  2. Singapore
  3. Seoul
  4. New York
  5. Helsinki
  6. Montreal
  7. Boston
  8. Melbourne
  9. Barcelona
  10. Shanghai
  11. San Francisco
  12. Vienna
  13. Amsterdam
  14. Shenzhen
  15. Stockholm
  16. Taipei
  17. Chicago
  18. Seattle
  19. Hong Kong
  20. Charlotte

The report found that European smart cities involved citizens in smart city development projects, including consultation, co-creation, and budgeting. American cities appeared to be successful due to competition between the federal and city governments, which allowed for cities to develop urban mobility and smart strategies.

"Governments are eager to explore different ways to integrate digital technology, knowledge, and assets," Calvin Chu Yee Ming, partner at Eden Strategy Institute said. "This study offers unprecedented access to the most effective instruments to help governments become more responsive to users, improve city services, and make cities more loveable."

To view the full list of 50 smarty city governments, check out the report here.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

  • Technologies like IoT, cloud, and edge computing are setting the stage for the future of smart city governments.
  • London, Singapore, and Seoul were the top smart city governments, according to a list from the Eden Strategy Institute.

Also see

smartcities.jpg
Image: iStock/Metamorworks

Related Topics:

Internet of Things Innovation Digital Transformation CXO Big Data Analytics Security

About Laurel Deppen

Laurel Deppen is the 2018 summer Editorial Intern for TechRepublic. She is a student at Western Kentucky University.

Editor's Picks

Can Russian hackers be stopped? Here's why it might take 20 years

The new commute: How driverless cars, hyperloop, and drones will change our travel plans

Exomedicine arrives: How labs in space could pave the way for healthcare breakthroughs on Earth

How Sephora is leveraging AR and AI to transform retail and help customers buy cosmetics

Free Newsletters, In your Inbox