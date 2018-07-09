The top 20 smart city governments worldwide

With the rising popularity of the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, edge computing, and more, many state and local governments are implementing technologies to make their cities "smarter." Smart cities aim to provide a better and more connected life for their citizens and make themselves more sustainable and efficient.

A Monday report by Eden Strategy Institute identified the top 50 smart city governments in the world. The decisions were based on vision clarity, leadership, budget, provision of financial incentives, and more, according to a press release.

SEE: IT leader's guide to the rise of smart cities, volume 3 (Tech Pro Research)

Here are the top 20 cities, according to the report.

London Singapore Seoul New York Helsinki Montreal Boston Melbourne Barcelona Shanghai San Francisco Vienna Amsterdam Shenzhen Stockholm Taipei Chicago Seattle Hong Kong Charlotte

The report found that European smart cities involved citizens in smart city development projects, including consultation, co-creation, and budgeting. American cities appeared to be successful due to competition between the federal and city governments, which allowed for cities to develop urban mobility and smart strategies.

"Governments are eager to explore different ways to integrate digital technology, knowledge, and assets," Calvin Chu Yee Ming, partner at Eden Strategy Institute said. "This study offers unprecedented access to the most effective instruments to help governments become more responsive to users, improve city services, and make cities more loveable."

To view the full list of 50 smarty city governments, check out the report here.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

Technologies like IoT, cloud, and edge computing are setting the stage for the future of smart city governments.

London, Singapore, and Seoul were the top smart city governments, according to a list from the Eden Strategy Institute.

