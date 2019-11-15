The top 40 companies for flex jobs in 2020

Amazon, SAP, and UnitedHealth Group are among companies recruiting for the most flexible jobs, according to a report from FlexJobs.

Developers in 2020 need open source and want the ability to work remotely Allowing developers to work from home is key for finding good people.

If you work in IT, sales, healthcare, education, marketing, and finance, you are among the elite in the top career fields for flexible jobs, according to a new report from FlexJobs. The report's focus identified the top 40 companies (from 52,000 companies) with job-hiring practices which consistently posted flexible job openings, from January to October 2019.

Flex job defined

A "flexible job" is just what it sounds like: Any professional-level job that offers flexibility in terms of when, where, and how the work gets done. This could include:

Full or part-time remote jobs, e.g. telecommute or work-from-home

Freelance/contract



Jobs with flexible schedules or alternative work hours



"The last several years have seen a perfect storm for work flexibility ," said Brie Weiler Reynolds, career development manager and coach at FlexJobs. "Technology is now to the point where many people can work from anywhere as long as they have a laptop and a good internet connection. The rise in the knowledge economy has created a huge number of jobs that are compatible with that way of working."

And it's a way of working that may soon become more popular than the usual 9-to-5 job. "As Millennials have become the largest generation in the workforce and taken on managerial roles, they're influencing the transition from flexible options as a perk to a standard operating procedure," Reynolds added.

The top 10

Here's a look at the top 10 companies for flex jobs, 2020, and an example of the flex tech jobs available.

1. United Health Group

2. Kelly Services



3. Kaplan

4. Motion Recruitment Partners



5. SAIC - Science Applications International Corporation

6. Robert Half International

iOS Developer

Senior Software Engineer

Front End Developer

7. Amazon



8. Pearson



9. SAP



10. Parallon



How to ask for a flex job

What if you really want to work for a company not on the list? Is it copasetic to ask during a job interview, if the position can become flex?

Reynolds advised, "After you've done a great job answering the company's questions, and it's your turn to ask some thoughtful questions, you can bring up the topic of flexible work options.

"Ask the interviewer about the company's flexible work policies," Reynolds continued. "Or how it handles work-life balance. Beforehand, do some research on the company's website to see if you can find anything specific, and then ask for more detail about what you found. For example, you might ask how many people in the department use flexible work options, or work from home, and how does that work?"

And once you've broached the topic, "Keep the focus of your questions and conversation on how flexible work options make you a more productive, more focused worker (rather than on how you'll personally benefit from them)."

Do your due diligence

Reynolds acknowledged that it's always a good idea to know what you're getting into before a job interview.

The FlexJobs report offers sample responses for tough questions an interviewer may ask, including salary, reasons for looking for a new job, and your relationship with your previous boss.

Reynolds also recommended that before you go into an interview, you visit a site such as FlexJobs, and search for the company name. She said, "Find the company by name and you'll see their history of flexible and remote job listings (current and past), if they've ever posted any. This is one easy way to see if the company has a history of offering flexible and remote work."

Another great resource are the Glassdoor's company reviews pages, where you can see ratings on things like work-life balance. They are anonymous, which helps the reviewers be honest. And you can also search LinkedIn to find people who previously worked at the company, and then reach out to them to ask about their experience.

"Because they're no longer with the company, they may be more open to answering some questions from a prospective candidate," said Reynolds.

Additional top flex-job companies for 2020

The companies listed below make up the remaining 11-40 spots from the FlexJobs report.

GitLab

Cozymeal

Dell

Kforce

Humana

K12

Stryker

ADTRAV Travel Management

Onward Search

Real Staffing

PRA Health Sciences

U.S. Department of Commerce

LanguageLine Solutions

CrowdStrike

VMware

Supporting Strategies

Grand Canyon University – GCU

Salesforce

Magellan Health

Aquent

Trilogy Education Services

Novartis

Philips

Frank Recruitment Group

CSI Companies

Georgia Military College – GMC

Provencher & Company

EXL

Red Hat

Thermo Fisher Scientific

