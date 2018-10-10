The top 5 highest and lowest paid jobs by state

With the headline-grabbing salaries of tech jobs flooding social media, it can be surprising to find that the highest-paying jobs in the US aren't in tech at all. According to a recent report from Zippia, the jobs with the largest salaries in each state are nearly all in the medical field, in one way or another.
In its report, Zippia breaks down the highest- and lowest-paid jobs by state and their average salaries, using data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs like surgeon and anesthesiologist make the list multiple times, but these positions earn the most money in states throughout the middle of the country, not on the coasts.
SEE: IT jobs 2018: Hiring priorities, growth areas, and strategies to fill open roles (Tech Pro Research)
According to Zippia's report, here are the top five highest paid jobs by state in the US:
1. State: Alabama
Position: Orthodontists
Salary: $289,740
2. State: Florida
Position: Oral Surgeons
Salary: $288,450
3. State: Maine
Position: Surgeons
Salary: $287,030
4. State: Delaware
Position: Surgeons
Salary: $286,400
5. State: North Dakota
Position: Anesthesiologists
Salary: $286,250
The lowest-paid jobs in the US were more varied. The list includes service jobs in industries specific to certain regions in the US (like gaming in Nevada). These jobs netted roughly $17,000-$18,000 per year, more than 90% lower than the top-paying jobs.
Here are the lowest-paying jobs by state in the US, according to the report:
1. State: South Carolina
Position: Baggage Porters and Bellhops
Salary: $17,810
2. State: Iowa
Position: Motion Picture Projectionists
Salary: $17,820
3. State: Nevada
Position: Gaming Dealers
Salary: $18,000
4. State: North Carolina
Position: Gaming Dealers
Salary: $18,040
5. State: Kentucky
Position: Entertainment Attendants and Related Workers, All Other
Salary: $18,110
For the full list of the top-paying jobs by state, and more information on Zippia's methodology, check out the full report here. To learn about America's highest-paying tech jobs, check out this TechRepublic article.
The big takeaways for tech leaders:
- The highest-paying job by state in the US is orthodontist in Alabama at $289,740 per year. — Zippia, 2018
- The lowest-paying job by state in the US is baggage porters and bellhops in South Carolina at $17,810 per year. — Zippia, 2018
Also see
- Interview tips: How to land your next tech job (free PDF) (TechRepublic)
- The 10 IT jobs that will be most in-demand in 2020 (ZDNet)
- How to become a developer: A cheat sheet (TechRepublic)
- Which programming languages pay best, most popular? Developers' top choices (ZDNet)
- America's 13 highest-paying tech jobs for 2018 (TechRepublic)
Disclosure
Conner Forrest has nothing to disclose. He doesn't hold investments in the technology companies he covers.
Full Bio
Conner Forrest is a Senior Editor for TechRepublic. He covers enterprise technology and is interested in the convergence of tech and culture.