The top companies looking for remote tech professionals

FlexJobs has a huge database of freelance remote jobs, and these companies are some of the biggest ones looking for IT pros.

Freelance and remote job posting website FlexJobs published a list of 25 companies hiring for remote freelance jobs, and many of them are perfect for IT pros, developers and other tech industry professionals.

COVID-19 pandemic or no, having a freelance job that allows you to work from home can be a dream: The commute is short, you're your own boss, it's easier to work on hobbies and it can be a huge stress reducer. There are a few catches, like learning to conquer distractions, but once you make the adjustment nothing beats being a professional freelancer.

FlexJobs also mentions that skilled freelancers can earn more per hour than 70% of U.S. workers, and with the number of freelance job postings on the rise, there's no better time than now to become your own boss.

The list published by FlexJobs includes 25 companies, but not all of them are included in this article. Instead, the companies looking for IT and tech professionals are the ones listed here. Whether you've been working remotely for years, or have decided during the past year that it's the lifestyle you want, these companies are all looking to hire remote tech professionals.

Robert Half International

Global staffing and consulting firm Robert Half International is composed of eight divisions with offices in 400 locations around the world. With a reach that large there's a guarantee they're always looking for new people. In the case of tech professionals, they recently posted CloudOps engineering lead positions.

TEKsystems

Like Robert Half, TEKsystems is a staffing company. In this case, they focus on IT staffing, and use a 70,000+ pool of tech professionals to fill jobs at more than 5,000 client sites in the U.S. and Europe. TEKsystems has recently been looking for data scientists, Oracle devs, Node.js developers, software engineering managers and more.

Kelly

Kelly is yet another staffing group that places professionals in industries including engineering, IT, administration, accounting and more. In terms of IT positions, Kelly has recently been looking to fill Salesforce developer, UX and visual designer, support specialist and digital transformation project managers, among others.

Collabera

Tech services and solutions provider Collabera provides services to Fortune 500 companies and places freelance professionals in jobs such as Python engineer, UX designer, software engineer and more.

FlexJobs is a premium service, so the links to the company pages above will only show historic listings. To see current postings on FlexJobs a subscription is required, which starts at $14.95 per month with an optional one week trial that costs $6.95. FlexJobs said it charges a fee so that it can afford to "fully vet and verify all of the jobs on our site—ensuring that customers have a safe and positive job searching experience."

