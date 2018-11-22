The top TechRepublic downloads of 2018

The following list of popular and informative TechRepublic PDF ebooks cover topics that include Microsoft Office, digital transformation, Python, cryptocurrency, PowerShell, AI and machine learning, managing job stress, and other tech-related subjects. These PDF downloads are free for registered TechRepublic and ZDNet members.
SEE: Check out more free PDF downloads (TechRepublic Flipboard magazine)
- 20 pro tips to make Windows 10 work the way you want: This PDF download offers 20 tips for configuring Windows 10 so that it's user friendly, optimized, and tailored to your personal preferences.
- What is Blockchain? Understanding the technology and the revolution: Blockchain is an ever-growing technology, most often used in cryptocurrency, but can be utilized in several other applications. This ebook provides an in-depth look at what blockchain is, how it works, its various uses, and the ways it's revolutionizing businesses.
- 30 things you should never do in Microsoft Office: This PDF explains 30 mistakes to avoid while using programs in Microsoft Office suite, including Excel, Word, and Outlook.
- Special report: IT Jobs in 2020: A Leader's guide: Based on the ZDNet/TechRepublic special feature, this ebook offers insights about ways CIOs and and IT professionals can adapt to the ever-changing job market.
- Blockchain: An insider's guide: Examining the ways blockchain is already being applied in industries such as healthcare and food safety, this ebook delves deeper into other uses for the technology, as well as where it's headed in the future.
- Special report: How blockchain will disrupt business: This PDF download, based on the ZDNet/TechRepublic special feature, looks at how blockchain technology is changing industries, the economy, and how businesses operate.
- Microsoft OneNote: An insider's guide: This ebook contains suggestions about how to use Microsoft OneNote for the best user experience possible.
- Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+: An insider's guide: This insider's guide explores the new features of the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ and compares it to older models. Also included: an interview with Pi co-creator Eben Upton.
- NASA's unsung heroes: The Apollo coders who put men on the moon (cover story): This download includes the magazine version as a PDF of the original TechRepublic cover story about the software engineers at NASA who helped send astronauts into space, and bring them back to Earth, during the Apollo missions.
- Special report: The future of Everything as a Service: Based on the ZDNet/TechRepublic special feature, this ebook analyzes the ways Software as a Service is impacting companies and how it's transforming IT services and jobs.
- Special report: How to implement AI and machine learning: This PDF download is based on the ZDNet/TechRepublic special feature and looks at how AI and machine learning will impact business and human workflow.
- How to build a successful developer career: In this ebook, readers will get an in-depth look at the best ways to begin, or enhance, a career as a developer. Tips include: best programming languages to learn, which jobs pay the best, ways to improve your skills, industry trends, and more.
- Phishing attacks: A guide for IT pros: This PDF guide investigates how phishing attacks are being executed, why they're successful, and ways to avoid becoming a victim.
- Getting started with Python: A list of free resources: As Python becomes increasingly popular, knowing where to find information about the programming language can be beneficial. This PDF download includes a list of free books, websites, videos, and courses to help get started.
- Make Office 2016 work your way by changing these default settings: This download offers 40 tips for changing the default settings in Microsoft Office 2016 to make programs run more efficiently; the PDF features 10 tips for each program: Excel, Word, Outlook, and Office.
- 20 PowerShell cmdlets you can use instead of CMD commands: With this PDF, users will be able to complete tasks using PowerShell cmdlets instead of the command line.
- Cryptocurrency: An insider's guide: This guide explains the ins and outs of the sometimes confusing world of cryptocurrency.
- 50 time-saving tips to speed your work in Microsoft Office: In this download, readers will discover 50 shortcuts and tips for using Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Access that will make their experience as productive as possible.
- How to manage job stress: An IT leader's guide: Working in the tech world can be demanding; this ebook offers suggestions for managing job stress and preventing IT burnout.
- 60 bad habits IT pros need to break: This PDF download reviews the 60 most common bad habits IT pros pick up in their line of work.
- Digital transformation: An IT pro's guide: Digital practices and solutions can sometimes be difficult to implement successfully; this ebook evaluates the obstacles facing digital transformation and ways to overcome them.
- 44 simple ways to sharpen your writing skills: This guide offers readers 44 tips and basic rules for improving writing skills to be as successful as possible in their job.
Also see
- What is phishing? Everything you need to know to protect yourself from scam emails and more (ZDNet)
- What is AI? Everything you need to know about Artificial Intelligence (ZDNet)
- Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+: A cheat sheet (TechRepublic)
- Top 5 ways to avoid IT burnout (TechRepublic)
- Blockchain Decoded (CNET)
- 7 best eBook reader apps for 2018 (Download.com)
Full Bio
Kristen Lotze is an Associate Writer for TechRepublic. She is a graduate of the University of Louisville, and previously worked as an intern in the Marketing and Communications department at Metropolitan State University of Denver.