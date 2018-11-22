Software

The top TechRepublic downloads of 2018

Download these 22 free must-read ebooks about Windows 10, blockchain, developers, Raspberry Pi, and more.

By | November 22, 2018, 3:00 AM PST

istock-511109084.jpg
Image: iStock/NakoPhotography

The following list of popular and informative TechRepublic PDF ebooks cover topics that include Microsoft Office, digital transformation, Python, cryptocurrency, PowerShell, AI and machine learning, managing job stress, and other tech-related subjects. These PDF downloads are free for registered TechRepublic and ZDNet members.

SEE: Check out more free PDF downloads (TechRepublic Flipboard magazine)

  • What is Blockchain? Understanding the technology and the revolution: Blockchain is an ever-growing technology, most often used in cryptocurrency, but can be utilized in several other applications. This ebook provides an in-depth look at what blockchain is, how it works, its various uses, and the ways it's revolutionizing businesses.
  • Blockchain: An insider's guide: Examining the ways blockchain is already being applied in industries such as healthcare and food safety, this ebook delves deeper into other uses for the technology, as well as where it's headed in the future.
  • Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+: An insider's guide: This insider's guide explores the new features of the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ and compares it to older models. Also included: an interview with Pi co-creator Eben Upton.
  • How to build a successful developer career: In this ebook, readers will get an in-depth look at the best ways to begin, or enhance, a career as a developer. Tips include: best programming languages to learn, which jobs pay the best, ways to improve your skills, industry trends, and more.
  • Getting started with Python: A list of free resources: As Python becomes increasingly popular, knowing where to find information about the programming language can be beneficial. This PDF download includes a list of free books, websites, videos, and courses to help get started.
  • Digital transformation: An IT pro's guide: Digital practices and solutions can sometimes be difficult to implement successfully; this ebook evaluates the obstacles facing digital transformation and ways to overcome them.

                            Also see

                                          Related Topics:

                                          Software CXO Enterprise Software Developer Open Source Software Mobility

                                          About Kristen Lotze

                                          Kristen Lotze is an Associate Writer for TechRepublic. She is a graduate of the University of Louisville, and previously worked as an intern in the Marketing and Communications department at Metropolitan State University of Denver.

                                          Editor's Picks

                                          The Brexit dilemma: Will London's start-ups stay or go?

                                          America's coolest company: How Big Ass Fans went from cooling cows to a multinational tech powerhouse

                                          Can Russian hackers be stopped? Here's why it might take 20 years

                                          The new commute: How driverless cars, hyperloop, and drones will change our travel plans

                                          Free Newsletters, In your Inbox