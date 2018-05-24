Search

CXO

The two big issues for CIOs in 2018: Speed and agility

While CIOs can talk about lots of technologies, the real focus today is on driving two intangible benefits across the enterprise.

By | May 24, 2018, 7:46 AM PST

CXO Talk host Michael Krigsman spoke with TechRepublic about the need for the C suite to be faster and more agile:

"I think for 2018, the big issues are speed and agility. That means the CIO, or really the all the C suite members, need to be responsive to business needs, and they have to do it quickly. It's no longer acceptable for a CIO, for example, to spend three months on a marketing project. Marketing needs it like that. It's like, we're doing a campaign, and if we don't get this campaign out there, well, we've lost the opportunity. Our competitors are going beat us. Our customers are going to be asking, 'Hey, where were you guys?'

SEE: How to build a successful CIO career (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

We have to figure out what kind of technologies we can use to automate our processes, and what kind of talent do we need, and how do we change the culture and the mindset, and how do we get people across different parts of the organization working together, so that at the end of the day, the CIO, or other C suite members can do things faster, and be more responsive, and more accurate in their responses to the business."

Also see:

managertrain.jpg
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Related Topics:

Innovation Digital Transformation Tech Industry SMBs Security

About Jason Hiner

Jason Hiner is Global Editor in Chief of TechRepublic and Global Long Form Editor of ZDNet. He's co-author of the book, Follow the Geeks.

Editor's Picks

The new commute: How driverless cars, hyperloop, and drones will change our travel plans

Exomedicine arrives: How labs in space could pave the way for healthcare breakthroughs on Earth

How Sephora is leveraging AR and AI to transform retail and help customers buy cosmetics

Startup Republic: How France reinvented itself for the 21st century by wooing entrepreneurs to Paris

Free Newsletters, In your Inbox