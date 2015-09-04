The venn diagram of iPad redundancy: The TechRepublic Podcast, episode 10

Image: CNET

We're doing something new with The TechRepublic Podcast.

First, we're joined by the newest member of the TechRepublic staff, Dan Patterson. Dan is a podcasting trailblazer and he's going to be a regular member of the show. He's also going to help us improve the format and better engage our community of listeners.

In addition to Dan, Bill Detwiler and I are also joined on episode 10 by TechRepublic Staff Writer Erin Carson.

The four of us give a quick rundown of the week's most important tech news for professionals and then debate the merits of the iPad Pro, the iPhone 6s, and a new version of Apple TV—the three products we're expecting to hear the most about at Apple's September 9 event in San Francisco.

There are lots of great tech podcasts out there. We're doing one aimed at people who are trying to use technology to get work done, make their businesses and their professional lives more efficient, and improve society. That's a lofty mission, but those are the goals we chase every day on TechRepublic.

