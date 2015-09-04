The venn diagram of iPad redundancy: The TechRepublic Podcast, episode 10

We're doing something new with The TechRepublic Podcast.
First, we're joined by the newest member of the TechRepublic staff, Dan Patterson. Dan is a podcasting trailblazer and he's going to be a regular member of the show. He's also going to help us improve the format and better engage our community of listeners.
In addition to Dan, Bill Detwiler and I are also joined on episode 10 by TechRepublic Staff Writer Erin Carson.
The four of us give a quick rundown of the week's most important tech news for professionals and then debate the merits of the iPad Pro, the iPhone 6s, and a new version of Apple TV—the three products we're expecting to hear the most about at Apple's September 9 event in San Francisco.
You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes. If you like the podcast, one of the best things you can do is to leave a review on iTunes to let other people know about it. You can also grab the RSS feed of the podcast and drop it in your favorite podcast app or player, or you can listen to the episode directly on SoundCloud (which also has mobile apps for iOS and Android), or you can simply use the player below:
There are lots of great tech podcasts out there. We're doing one aimed at people who are trying to use technology to get work done, make their businesses and their professional lives more efficient, and improve society. That's a lofty mission, but those are the goals we chase every day on TechRepublic.
If you have feedback about the podcast, ping us on Twitter:
Links mentioned in the show
- Intel's Skylake chips to power PCs as thin as tablets, with big battery boost (CNET)
- Get ready enterprise: iPad Pro reportedly launches next week (ZDNet)
- Research: 63% say business will benefit from AI (Tech Pro Research)
- An Ebola Survivor's Story, Told in Virtual Reality (Vice)
- Moto X Pure Edition pre-orders begin in U.S. (ZDNet)
- What to expect at Apple's September 9 event: iPhone 6S, Apple TV, and more (ZDNet)
Previous episodes of The TechRepublic Podcast
- Intel dances the robot: The TechRepublic Podcast, episode 9
- The ABC's of Google's future: The TechRepublic Podcast, episode 8
- The invisible car doesn't need windows: The TechRepublic Podcast, episode 7
- The raccoons don't sue: The TechRepublic Podcast, episode 6
- Leapfrogging Moore's Law: The TechRepublic Podcast, episode 5
- A softie of a mission statement: The TechRepublic Podcast, episode 4
- When the hype outruns the features: The TechRepublic Podcast, episode 3
- Don't pet the robot cheetah: The TechRepublic Podcast, episode 2
- Skip the vacation, wear the headset: The TechRepublic Podcast, episode 1
Disclosure
Jason Hiner has nothing to disclose. He doesn't hold investments in the technology companies he covers.
Full Bio
Jason Hiner is Global Editor in Chief of TechRepublic and Global Long Form Editor of ZDNet. He's co-author of the book, Follow the Geeks.