These 10 US states are at the highest risk for election hacking

As election season approaches, hacktivism is a major concern, according to a recent report from highspeedinternet.com. The report defines hacktivism as "hacking for the sake of activism," or illegally accessing confidential information for political or social causes.

The 2016 presidential elections were plagued by concerns of hacking, which was found to be a real threat, as the voter registration databases of 21 US states were targeted by Russian hackers.

In an effort keep states vigilant during the 2018 midterm elections, highspeedinternet.com found the 10 states most likely to be hacked in 2018.

States with more federal representatives experience more hacking incidents, according to the report. Since hacktivism can affect voter and congress member's perceptions, hackers target these states because they feel there is a better chance to actually change policy if there are more politicians present, said the report.

Additionally, states with larger legislatures experience more hacktivism, the report found. The report used the number of hacking incidents from the 2017 FBI crime report, and adjusted for the number of state legislators, finding the number of hacktivist incidents per legislator, said the report.

Based on these factors, the report determined the top 10 states most likely to experience election hacking in 2018:

California New York Texas Florida Nevada Arizona Washington Colorado Virginia Illinois

Eight of the 10 states on the list were among the 21 targeted by Russia in 2016, and those that have been previously targeted are very likely to be targeted again, according to Danielle Root, voting rights manager at the Center for American Progress.

