These 10 US states were most likely to be infected with malware in 2017

Washington, New Hampshire, and Virginia were the states most infected by malware in 2017, — Enigma Software, 2018

Adware and PUPs were the most common infections across the US in 2017. — Enigma Software, 2018

Washington had the most malware infections out of any US state in 2017, new Enigma Software research found.

Seattle's home state's infection rate was 187% higher than the national average. New Hampshire came in second place with a rate 171% higher than the national average, and Virginia was a distant third at 87%.

Here are the top 10 most malware-infected states for 2017, along with their infection rate compared to the national average.

1. Washington: 187%

2. New Hampshire: 172%

3. Virginia: 87%

4. New Jersey: 66%

5. Oregon: 37%

6. Montana: 36%

7. New York: 29%

8. Maine: 26%

9. Wyoming: 25%

10. Arizona: 23%

The ranking was determined by the location of SpyHunter detections from January to December 2017.

"It's hard to know exactly why one state had a higher infection rate than another," ESG spokesperson Ryan Gerding said in the report. "One reason Washington may be at the top of the list is because Seattle is both a tech hub and home base for Microsoft, there may be a higher percentage of people there who specifically have Windows computers, which is what our software works on."

While ransomware made the most headlines in 2017, adware and PUPs were the most common forms of infection, the report said.

But it's not all bad news. Here are the 10 states with the lowest amount of malware infections, along with how much less they ranged from the national average.

41. Delaware: -27%

42. California: -27%

43. Hawaii: -28%

44. Tennessee: -44%

45. Alabama: -51%

46. Mississippi: -52%

47. Colorado: -60%

48. Wisconsin: -80%

49. Maryland: -81%

50. Indiana: -88%

