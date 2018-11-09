These 20 companies hired the most tech workers in 2018

With 2018 wrapping up, many employees may be considering a job switch in the new year. By analyzing data from 200 million unique visitors and calculating the highest share of job postings for positions in the technology category, job search site Indeed put together a list of the top 20 companies that hired the most tech roles this year, according to a Friday press release.

The list features a slew of well-known, high-profile companies; however, there are some big names that are surprisingly missing from the top 20, like Google, Facebook, and Samsung.

This information could be useful to tech professionals looking to start or advance their careers, as the companies that hired the most in 2018 could have an impact in 2019—based on the strategies of the companies and their financial results. (TechRepublic's sister site ZDNet regularly covers the earnings of the leading tech companies and their latest corporate strategies.)

Here are Indeed's top 20 companies that hired the most tech professionals in 2018, along with the percentage share of job postings they had in the tech category:

Amazon: 1.77% Microsoft: 0.79% Lockheed Martin: 0.74% JPMorgan Chase: 0.70% Best Buy: 0.63% Leidos: 0.57% Booz Allen Hamilton: 0.46% UnitedHealth Group: 0.44% Apple: 0.43% CACI International Inc: 0.39% IBM: 0.37% Capgemini: 0.36% General Dynamics Information Technology: 0.35% Northrop Grumman: 0.34% Oracle: 0.33% CSRA: 0.29% KPMG: 0.27% Raytheon: 0.26% Wipro: 0.26% Bank of America: 0.25%

While this list features a lot of big companies, applicants should be encouraged overall for the new year, as nearly one in three organizations is projected to hire more IT staff in 2019. And with 26% of IT professionals predicted to be looking for new employers, it appears that a lot tech workers see the job market as promising.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

The top 20 companies that offered the most tech jobs in 2019 include big names like Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan Chase, and more. — Indeed, 2018

The companies on the list are more likely to not hire in 2019, as they opened and closed the most positions in 2018.

