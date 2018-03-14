These 4 Amazon services account for 85% of AWS and Azure cloud spend

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

85% of cloud spend is concentrated on four Amazon Web Services products: EC2, EBS, RDS, and S3. — Cloudability, 2018

Only 10% of all workloads have moved to the cloud. — Cloudability, 2018

A majority of companies have begun moving workloads to the cloud, but out of the hundreds of cloud services available, only four Amazon Web Services (AWS) products account for the majority of market spend on AWS and Azure services, according to a Wednesday report from Cloudability.

Some 85% of cloud spend goes to AWS: Specifically, Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) accounts for 58% of market share; Amazon Elastic Block Store (EBS) has 9.9% market share; Amazon Relational Database Service (RDS) has 9.3% market share; and Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3) has 6.3% market share.

This distribution is expected to hold steady in the immediate future, the report stated, due in part to the introduction of new bare metal capabilities last year, and more enterprises continuing their shift to the cloud.

SEE: Quick glossary: Hybrid cloud (Tech Pro Research)

However, it should be noted that only 10% of all workloads have moved to the cloud at this point, according to the report. "Given the large share of compute, it's clear that 'lift-and-shift' migrations continue to dominate cloud adoption," the report said.

With these four dominant infrastructure services, organizations looking to make the move can start simple by taking smaller steps, instead of having to build expertise in hundreds of services offered by different cloud providers, the report said.

After the top four services, AWS Redshift, ElastiCache, CloudFront, EMR, DynamoDB, Elasticsearch and CloudWatch round out the top services leveraged by AWS users, the report found.

Serverless computing continues to see large growth, the report found: Growth across AWS Lambda and Microsoft Azure Functions continues to see a rapid quarter over quarter increase.

"Serverless continues to be attractive to organizations since it doesn't require management of the infrastructure," the report stated. "As companies migrate increasingly to the cloud and continue to build cloud-native architectures, we think the pace of serverless adoption will also continue to grow."

The competition among cloud providers and the ability to rapidly innovate have been driving down compute costs, the report found: With increased application performance requirements, the hours of vCPUs consumed grew by 85% over the last year. Given recent growth in artificial intelligence and machine learning-related applications, this trend will likely continue, the report noted.

