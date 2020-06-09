These companies are hiring part-time remote workers

Of the top 30 employers, education-related positions dominate, but a closer read shows tech jobs in demand outside the industry.
Part-time remote jobs have been lifesavers for many of the 20.5 million who lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic. While the Bureau of Labor Statistics did note a slight uptick in employment in the recently released May report, it's estimated that an additional eight million jobs will be lost. The precedent isn't very promising, either, as the US unemployment rate has risen to 20%, which means it's the most significant low, secondary only to the Great Depression nearly 100 years ago.
Now hiring
But in looking at a half-full glass, there are 30 businesses that are currently hiring part-time remote workers; 40% of those companies are in education. A Flexjobs' report examined the state of and potential in part-time telecommuters, using data from March 1 to May 31, 2020, from the more-than 52,000 companies offering part-time remote work on the Flexjobs' website, which has recorded a 50% leap in traffic compared to the same time period in 2019.
"Now, it's more important than ever that people are aware there are remote-friendly jobs in almost any professional industry, ranging from entry-level to executive, part-time to full-time, and all across the country," said Sara Sutton, CEO and founder of FlexJobs in a press release.
Part-time work is generally defined by a 30 to 35 hours weekly, but this can vary greatly depending on employer needs and employee availability.
SEE: Coronavirus: Critical IT policies and tools every business needs (TechRepublic)
For techies
The three tech companies included in the top 30 are:
Appen, a technology services company that uses human-annotated data
Lionbridge, which specializes in language translation and localization services
Expert Business Development, which mostly works with financial service organizations
"Overall, computer and IT is one of the largest career fields for remote work but those types of jobs tend to be offered by employers as full-time roles, rather than part-time," Brie Weiler Reynolds, career development manager and coach at Flexjobs. "When focusing on part-time remote jobs, we see more opportunities in areas like education, administrative support, and marketing. However, some of the companies on this list, while not in the technology industry themselves, are hiring for part-time remote tech roles. Kelly Services and FlexProfessionals, for example, are recruiting firms that offer a variety of jobs including in computer and IT."
Top schools
It may not seem like it at first glance, but there are quite a few tech-related jobs in the education industry, which dominated the top 30 list with an impressive 14 companies hiring part-time remote pros. These include
Kaplan
Edmentum
Independence University
Rasmussen College
Achieve Test Prep
LanguageLine Solutions
Grand Canyon University
Rosetta Stone
Walden University
Strayer university
Pearson
Prof360
Colorado State University (CSU)
Southern New Hampshire University
With the exception of CSU, the universities/colleges on the list are all for-profit. And because the bulk of their students matriculate online, those schools (with students who pay a comparatively high tuition) are very reliant on their educational online platforms working (maintained by a staff of IT pros).
Tech-Adjacents hiring part-time telecommuters
Technology-adjacent companies are primarily staffing companies, which hire for a multitude of jobs, including those in tech. These companies are:
Robert Half International
FlexProfessionals (currently listing web development, graphic design jobs)
Cactus Communications (transcription services)
Kelly Services (IT support systems specialist)
Strategic
Flexjobs also offered the top five strategies to get hired for a part-time remote job (more detailed explanations for each are found in the report, linked above):
Talk about the skills you have that would make you a competent remote worker.
Highlight previous experience you have working remotely.
Tailor your resume for every remote job application.
Have a clear answer for the question, "why do you want to work remotely?"
Search for jobs online in the most trustworthy places.
Here are the FlexJobs top 30
1. Kaplan
2. VocoVision
3. Supporting Strategies
4. Robert Half International
5. Pearson
6. Appen
7. K12
8. Edmentum
9. Lionbridge
10. Independence University
12. Achieve Test Prep
13. LanguageLine Solutions
14. FlexProfessionals
15. Cactus Communications
16. Expert Business Development
17. Grand Canyon University
18. Soliant Health
19. Kelly Services
20. Pitchup
21. Rosetta Stone
22. Walden University
23. HIA - Health Information Alliance
24. Strayer University
25. Prof360
26. GreatAuPair
27. Profit Factory
28. Colorado State University - CSU
29. Doctor On Demand
30. Southern New Hampshire University
"When focusing on part-time remote jobs, we see more opportunities in areas like education, administrative support, and marketing," Reynolds said. "However, some of the companies on this list, while not in the technology industry themselves, are hiring for part-time remote tech roles. Kelly Services and FlexProfessionals, for example, are recruiting firms that offer a variety of jobs including in computer and IT."
Also see
- The latest cancellations: How the coronavirus is disrupting tech conferences worldwide (TechRepublic)
- The tech pro's guide to video conferencing (TechRepublic download)
- Coronavirus domain names are the latest hacker trick (TechRepublic)
- COVID-19 demonstrates the need for disaster recovery and business continuity plans (TechRepublic Premium)
- As coronavirus spreads, here's what's been canceled or closed (CBS News)
- Coronavirus: Effective strategies and tools for remote work during a pandemic (ZDNet)
- How to track the coronavirus: Dashboard delivers real-time view of the deadly virus (ZDNet)
- Coronavirus and COVID-19: All your questions answered (CNET)
- Coronavirus: More must-read coverage (TechRepublic on Flipboard)