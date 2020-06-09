These companies are hiring part-time remote workers

Of the top 30 employers, education-related positions dominate, but a closer read shows tech jobs in demand outside the industry.

Part-time remote jobs have been lifesavers for many of the 20.5 million who lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic. While the Bureau of Labor Statistics did note a slight uptick in employment in the recently released May report, it's estimated that an additional eight million jobs will be lost. The precedent isn't very promising, either, as the US unemployment rate has risen to 20%, which means it's the most significant low, secondary only to the Great Depression nearly 100 years ago.

Now hiring

But in looking at a half-full glass, there are 30 businesses that are currently hiring part-time remote workers; 40% of those companies are in education. A Flexjobs' report examined the state of and potential in part-time telecommuters, using data from March 1 to May 31, 2020, from the more-than 52,000 companies offering part-time remote work on the Flexjobs' website, which has recorded a 50% leap in traffic compared to the same time period in 2019.

"Now, it's more important than ever that people are aware there are remote-friendly jobs in almost any professional industry, ranging from entry-level to executive, part-time to full-time, and all across the country," said Sara Sutton, CEO and founder of FlexJobs in a press release.

Part-time work is generally defined by a 30 to 35 hours weekly, but this can vary greatly depending on employer needs and employee availability.

For techies

The three tech companies included in the top 30 are:

Appen, a technology services company that uses human-annotated data Lionbridge, which specializes in language translation and localization services Expert Business Development, which mostly works with financial service organizations

"Overall, computer and IT is one of the largest career fields for remote work but those types of jobs tend to be offered by employers as full-time roles, rather than part-time," Brie Weiler Reynolds, career development manager and coach at Flexjobs. "When focusing on part-time remote jobs, we see more opportunities in areas like education, administrative support, and marketing. However, some of the companies on this list, while not in the technology industry themselves, are hiring for part-time remote tech roles. Kelly Services and FlexProfessionals, for example, are recruiting firms that offer a variety of jobs including in computer and IT."

Top schools

It may not seem like it at first glance, but there are quite a few tech-related jobs in the education industry, which dominated the top 30 list with an impressive 14 companies hiring part-time remote pros. These include

Kaplan Edmentum Independence University Rasmussen College Achieve Test Prep LanguageLine Solutions Grand Canyon University Rosetta Stone Walden University Strayer university Pearson Prof360 Colorado State University (CSU) Southern New Hampshire University

With the exception of CSU, the universities/colleges on the list are all for-profit. And because the bulk of their students matriculate online, those schools (with students who pay a comparatively high tuition) are very reliant on their educational online platforms working (maintained by a staff of IT pros).

Tech-Adjacents hiring part-time telecommuters

Technology-adjacent companies are primarily staffing companies, which hire for a multitude of jobs, including those in tech. These companies are:



Robert Half International

FlexProfessionals (currently listing web development, graphic design jobs)

Cactus Communications (transcription services)

Kelly Services (IT support systems specialist)

Strategic

Flexjobs also offered the top five strategies to get hired for a part-time remote job (more detailed explanations for each are found in the report, linked above):

Talk about the skills you have that would make you a competent remote worker. Highlight previous experience you have working remotely. Tailor your resume for every remote job application. Have a clear answer for the question, "why do you want to work remotely?" Search for jobs online in the most trustworthy places.

Here are the FlexJobs top 30

1. Kaplan

2. VocoVision

3. Supporting Strategies

4. Robert Half International

5. Pearson

6. Appen

7. K12

8. Edmentum

9. Lionbridge

10. Independence University

12. Achieve Test Prep

13. LanguageLine Solutions

14. FlexProfessionals

15. Cactus Communications

16. Expert Business Development

17. Grand Canyon University

18. Soliant Health

19. Kelly Services

20. Pitchup

21. Rosetta Stone

22. Walden University

23. HIA - Health Information Alliance

24. Strayer University

25. Prof360

26. GreatAuPair

27. Profit Factory

28. Colorado State University - CSU

29. Doctor On Demand

30. Southern New Hampshire University



