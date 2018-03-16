This amputee actress' prosthetic hand is a beautiful device loaded with cool tech

Must-Read Cover Story Hacking the Nazis: The secret story of the women who broke Hitler's codes Of the 10,000-plus staff at the Government Code and Cypher School during World War II, two-thirds were female. Three veteran servicewomen explain what life was like as part of the code-breaking operation during World War II. Read more

Just call her the bionic woman, because she is the real thing. Actress ("The Accountant") and Ottobock Healthcare Brand Champion, Angel Giuffria, spoke to TechRepublic's Teena Maddox at SXSW. Giuffria said about Ottobock, "I wear the Bebionic 3 small-size hand. But at this point, that's where we're getting with technology. It's a multi-articulating device. That small size hand is really amazing because it's one of the very few multi-articulating devices smaller-stature people can wear, so women specifically, and even kids, preteens; this technology wasn't available to them previously.

There's another device, the Michelangelo Hand, a little larger but faster and stronger. It's a beautiful device and there's different hook options, like the AxonHook and something called the Griefer. They're beautiful devices with cool new versions, things that have been added for utility purposes, like lights, so you can work in front of you and have a light on your device. I have lights in my device, but mine are more for a fun purpose.

In the last 10 years, we've really had a massive boom in technology. I'm a congenital amputee; I was born without my arm. I've been wearing my electric devices since I was four-months-old. I've really experienced the growth of the prosthetic, the new things. About 10 years ago, the first multi-articulating hands came out. About three years ago, this hand, the first ever small-size hand, came out. Before that, I wore hands three times the size of my hand because I wanted the function. Otherwise, I'd sacrifice function just to have something similar to the size. With this hand, I can do multiple functions, change grip patterns, control my wrist. I have beautiful new designs and accessories. The old ones had only flesh-colored gloves, which is great; I think it's a great option for some, but for me, I never had a second hand, I wasn't trying to replicate anything. The new designs that look more tech showcase the technology. I've really become attached and so have others, because it gives the impression of showing people our capabilities.

With the small-size hand, I have multiple different grip-patterns. [Giuffria demonstrates] This is called 'lateral key,' so I can hold a credit card. I can hold a key. I use this grip more than anything else. To change grips, it's very easy. I do what's called an open signal, and it allows me to switch through these different grip patterns, as opposed to one singular grip all the time. I even have a second tier of grips. I don't squirt a Windex bottle every day, but if I needed to, I could, which is great to have that option. I have a wrist rotator, one of my favorite party tricks, with the 360-degree rotation. It's absolutely amazing to try out these new grip patterns, especially for a person who never had a second hand, to be able to realize what two-handed people do daily."

