This expert-led coding bootcamp is less than $15 during this early Black Friday sale

Image: GettyImages/Laurence Dutton

When it comes to learning how to code, it's better than learning it by doing. Sure, theories are important, but you won't really know if you've actually learned anything without putting your newfound knowledge into practice. When you play with code, even if it's just for fun, you'll be able to quickly absorb the concepts since you'll already know how a certain string or variable works. It's not so different from learning a language. If the new words and sentences you've acquired just exist in your head, you'll eventually lose the skill. But if you practice with other people, you'll master the language faster and identify your pinpoints for later improvement.

The Complete Web Developer Bootcamp is designed with the "learn by doing" concept in mind. Aside from teaching you concepts, you also get to build 15 projects, allowing you to apply your learnings right away. And for a limited time, it's on sale for an extra 15% off.

It doesn't matter whether you have prior coding experience or not. This course bundle is 100% beginner-friendly. It's packed with 490 lectures and over 80 hours of premium content, all of which are put together to help you become a professional developer. From basic CSS styling to popular frameworks like Bootstrap, this training will equip you with skills that will help you land your dream role in tech.

You can expect to learn HTML5 and CSS3 to build and style web pages, use Javascript, jQuery and jQuery User Interface to make interactive sites, make responsive sites for any device with Twitter Bootstrap, and build and deploy mobile apps for iOS and Android. The best part? You'll also get the chance to build 15 real-life app projects that you can use to kickstart your own portfolio.

The course is taught by Eng Issam Baou, a web developer, engineer and teacher with two masters degrees in engineering and management from Cranfield University (UK) and Ecole Centrale Paris and has worked for many world-class companies including Amadeus, Ford and Airbus. With his experience and training, you'll be a professional programmer in no time. It's normally $300, but with the code SAVE15NOV, you can get it on sale for only $12.75.

