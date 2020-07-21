This language learning app will give your career a boost

Do your career a favor by learning new languages with the Mondly app, which uses speech recognition and augmented reality technology.

Image: TechRepublic Academy

When most people think of learning a new language, they think of mastering just enough vocabulary to make the occasional trip abroad a bit more enjoyable. But learning a new language can also have a significant positive impact on your career, and if you're interested in landing the best and most exciting positions in an increasingly interconnected world, mastering a new language will help you get a leg up over the competition for three reasons.

1. You'll be able to command a higher salary.

Studies have repeatedly shown that employees throughout multiple industries who speak more than one language consistently earn higher salaries than their single-language-speaking peers. And the good news is that you don't need to torture yourself with traditional and monotonous language-learning apps in order to add a language to your resume, thanks to innovative platforms like Mondly Language Learning App, which uses state-of-the-art speech recognition technology in order to make language-learning both intuitive and enjoyable.

2. Learning a foreign language expands your business network.

It should go without saying that learning a foreign language will help you make professional connections and forge business ties overseas. Aside from the fact that your overall perception and view of the international marketplace will be broadened, learning a new language also makes it easier to build trust with international partners and clients.

3. Your brain and decision-making skills will benefit.

It's been proven time and time again that learning a new language is one of the best things you can do in order to keep your brain active and healthy, which of course has powerful implications in business. A lifetime subscription to Mondly will help you sharpen your mind by allowing you to choose up to five languages to learn at your own pace, and you'll receive instant feedback and positive reinforcement when you ace the pronunciation and dialogue.

Don't wait until your next trip abroad to learn the languages you've always wanted to learn--see the benefits of mastering a foreign language both at work and in your personal life now. A lifetime subscription to Mondly will help you hit your goals for just $69.99 when you sign up today.

Prices are subject to change.