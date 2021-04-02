This premium AWS training could enhance your job prospects

If you want to be AWS certified, start learning the fundamentals in this online boot camp.

Amazon Web Services offers on-demand cloud computing platforms and APIs to individuals, enterprises and governments. In February 2021, ZDNet reported that AWS was the leader in the cloud provider space. And with more and more businesses going remote (Salesforce rolled out permanent remote work plans) and increasing spend on cloud computing, automation, artificial intelligence and machine learning, it's safe to assume there will be an even greater need for cloud engineers.

If you are interested in a getting a job in the cloud space and don't know where to start, being an AWS professional can be a lucrative career.

In this online training, spearheaded by leading course provider Certs School, you'll learn the fundamentals of AWS, as well as become proficient in the relevant terminologies, concepts, benefits and deployment options. You'll also attain valuable technical expertise in deploying, managing and operating fault-tolerant systems--all things you will need to know if you want to become a certified AWS solutions architect. In addition, you'll get training on how to work with Puppet, a tool that automates IT infrastructure across the entire network.



Note that an AWS certification is not included in this course. This is training material to help you work towards taking an AWS certification exam.

You can learn all this information at own pace, at your own time, so you can grasp each lesson fully. Normally retailing for $2,500, you can gain access to 40 hours of training content about AWS for only $59.99.

