This week in 5G: T-Mobile launch date set, plans already in motion for 6G

5G is just barely out of the starting gate, but Sony, NTT, and Intel are making plans for 6G network technology.

MWC19 Los Angeles: Samsung's presence in the 5G revolution Samsung's 5G radio units are just one of its initiatives on the road to 5G.

Following the end of Mobile World Congress Americas, and with Microsoft Ignite dominating the news cycle, the week in 5G is slightly more muted, though there's always news coming out of T-Mobile and Sprint given the uphill fight the firms face in finalizing their merger.

SEE: 5G mobile networks: An insider's guide (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

TechRepublic is rounding up the biggest news in 5G for the week—here are the four biggest stories for the next generation "network of networks."

T-Mobile to launch 600 MHz 5G services on December 6

T-Mobile announced plans on Thursday to activate its 600 MHz 5G network on December 6. In contrast to the millimeter wave (mmWave) 5G network operated by other US carriers, T-Mobile's use of the 600 MHz spectrum allows for wider deployments than the "select neighborhoods" availability seen to date, with 5,000 localities expected to be serviced by the new deployment next month. The first 5G phones compatible with the network will be the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G and the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren Edition, the latter of which is exclusive to T-Mobile in the US.

The Sprint and T-Mobile merger saga is still ongoing, with the firm receiving FCC certification, and promising to give 10 years of free 5G access to first responders. Attorneys General from fifteen states, including New York and California, are continuing to oppose the merger, however.

Sony, Intel, and NTT forming 6G partnership

It's nearly too early to consider, with 5G just now reaching commercialization, though Sony, Intel, and Japanese telecom giant (and significant contributor to LTE standards) NTT announced a partnership to collaborate on 6G technologies, according to the Nikkei Asian Review.

6G mobile networks are expected around 2030, with research priorities including "smartphones that can last up to a year on a single charge," according to Nikkei.

For more on 5G, check out "Forrester: The 5 IoT predictions paving the way for 2020" and "Intel, UNLV and Caesars Entertainment join together to support new innovation hub" at TechRepublic.

Tech News You Can Use Newsletter We deliver the top business tech news stories about the companies, the people, and the products revolutionizing the planet. Delivered Daily Sign up today Sign up today

Also see