Time is running out on GDPR compliance: Find out if you're affected

Many companies are unprepared to comply with the GDPR--and in some cases, they're unaware that its rules will apply to them. This chart and related resources will help you assess your liability.

By | March 16, 2018, 5:58 AM PST

The deadline for complying with the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is just around the corner: May 25, 2018. Companies in the EU as well as those outside it that deal with EU residents must comply with new data privacy laws or face steep penalties—up to 4% of their annual global turnover, or €20 million, whichever is greater.

Unfortunately, reports suggest that many businesses are ill-prepared to meet the deadline for compliance. A recent survey conducted by data management provider Solix found that 22% of organizations don't realize that they must comply with the GDPR if they hold data of EU citizens, even if those organizations are based outside the EU. And a government report cited in a recent ZDNet article said that fewer than half of businesses understand the new legislation or are taking steps to prepare for compliance.

The infographic below offers a simple flowchart to help you determine whether your business could be subject to the GDPR provisions for collecting and processing personal data from EU citizens.

gdprflowchart03122018.jpg

Image: Erik Underwood

Your take

Is your organization subject to the GDPR provisions? What steps have you taken to prepare for compliance? Share your advice and experiences with fellow TechRepublic members.

