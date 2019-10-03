Top 10 upcoming government technology trends

These trends are predicted to optimize public services in the next 12 to 18 months, according to Gartner.

In the midst of a growing digital society, the current US economy faces social instability, a multigenerational workforce, privacy issues, rising populism, and more, according to Gartner. To help public service organizations best optimize their business goals, the research and advisory company identified the top government technology trends for 2019 and 2020.

Gartner's Technology Trends in Government 2019-2020 report is "in response to pressing public policy goals and business needs of government organizations in jurisdictions around the globe." This need-to-know list is aimed to help government CIOs best prioritize and budget for technology investments.

Here are the top 10 government technology trends for CIOs:

1. Adaptive security

An adaptive security strategy views risk, trust, and security as an ongoing process, which involves anticipating cyberthreats before it happens. The key word is "adaptive" meaning companies must recognize that no security plan is perfect, but it must be ready for evolving threats.

2. Citizen digital identity

Digital identity involves identifying a person through any government digital channel, available to all US citizens. While this is crucial for access to government services, governments are slow to adopt, the report noted. Government CIOs should provide digital identities that meet both security standards and citizen expectations.

3. Multichannel citizen engagement

If governments meet citizens on their preferred channels, will be more satisfied with the interaction. Governments should consider using mobile devices, as most government website traffic comes from smartphones.

4. Agile by design

The report recommended CIOs adopt an agile-by-design approach, using agile systems and solutions that create a more responsive environment.

5. Digital product management

The 2019 Gartner CIO Survey found that more than two-thirds of government CIOs either already have, or are planning to implement digital product management (DPM). DPM involves developing, monitoring, and refining products for business users.

6. Anything as a Service (XaaS)

These services include IT services delivered via the cloud on a subscription basis. XaaS offers an alternative to modernizing legacy infrastructure, providing scalability and more efficient delivery of digital government services.

7. Shared services 2.0

This second wave of shared services focuses on delivering high-value business capabilities including enterprise-wide security, identity management, and business analytics. Before shared services focused on cost savings, often resulting in poor outcomes.

8. Digitally empowered workforce

Digitally-enabled workforces have higher employee satisfaction, retention, and engagement, according to the report. Government organizations currently lag in this area and should better prioritize digital initiatives.

9. Analytics everywhere

Analytics are becoming more critical for organizations, and government agencies can benefit from these automated processes since they help people make more informed decisions in real time.

10. Augmented intelligence

Gartner said government CIOs should shift their prioritizing of artificial intelligence (AI) to augmented intelligence, which creates a more human-centered approach to AI, as it encourages AI and people to work together.

