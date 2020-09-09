Top 18 companies hiring work-from-anywhere tech-related remote jobs

Telecommuting needn't be pandemic-dictated or just for freelancers: Flexjobs identifies the top 18 companies offering tech-related fully remote jobs with substantial salaries.

The "willing to relocate" job description verbiage is quickly becoming obsolete. And working remotely hasn't just introduced flexibility to staff, bosses are increasingly happy with the results. In a recent study, 66% of those currently working from home (WFH) prefer to continue to do so when the pandemic ends.

Flexjobs identified the top 18 companies offering tech-related jobs, which can be done from anywhere in the world, provided there's internet. Here's the alphabetized list of the companies.

Binance

Binance is a cryptocurrency exchange that integrates digital technology with finance to give clients access to digital currency trading pairs. The company uses new cryptocurrencies to give users recent blockchain and distributed-ledger technologies. Its cryptocurrency exchange is a multicluster and multitier system that can process nearly 1.5 million orders per second for devices such as Android, PC, and HTML5.

Coalition Technologies

Coalition Technologies is a web design and online marketing agency offering website design and development, search-engine optimization (SEO), email marketing, pay per click, and social media marketing. It developed online marketing engines for Zumba, District Clothing, Urban Armor Gear, Swim Spot, Harvard University, and Spinning, among others.

Cactus Communications

Cactus Communications provides communication solutions, specializing in academia, pharmaceutical and device companies and works with academic societies, researchers, universities, and publishers. It also offers training, education, publication support, medical communications, scientific and academic editing, and translation services. Cactus uses pipeline listings in hiring; a single job posting can represent several openings, through a review of candidates for a single listing.

Chainlink

Chainlink is an online company that develops smart contracts. It seeks self-starting, resourceful, friendly, and organized individuals comfortable with public speaking and willing to travel. SmartContract Chainlink connects customers with real-world payments, events, and data, as well as inputs and outputs for the contracts to work on any blockchain.

Duolingo

Duolingo developed an online language learning platform used by more than 100 million people, according to Flexjobs. It provides free language education software for English speakers in dozens of languages on various platforms and devices, including the web, iPad, iPhone, and Android.

Day Translations

Day Translations is a global communication company offering tailored translation, localization, and interpretation services.

Elastic

Elastic helps people use search to "explore and analyze data differently," and is an open-source ecosystem. The creators of the Elastic Stack built self-managed and software-as-a-service (SaS) solutions for real-time, scalable data use for analytics, logging, searching, and security purposes. Clients include Cisco, Dell, eBay, Microsoft, Netflix, Uber, Yelp, Wikipedia, and The New York Times. Elastic's community has more than 100,000 members in 45 countries. Since its launch, its products have been downloaded more than 400 million times.

EPAM

EPAM Systems is an information technology (IT) company that offers global digital and product design, digital platform engineering, and product development agency. EPAM serves customers in more than 30 countries throughout Australia, Asia, Europe, and North America.

Incsub

Incsub does WordPress development and plug-ins and specializes in blogs, communities, business, and education. Incsub built WPMU and Edublogs. Edublogs has more than 4 million blogs powered by Incsub. WPMU is a WordPress, BuddyPress, and Multisite membership marketplace with more than 100 plug-ins and themes, and roughly 4million monthly views. The company also manages CampusPress, an education-focused WordPress.

Kraken

Kraken is a Bitcoin-exchange app that converts US dollars, Canadian dollars, British pounds, and Japanese yen. Bitcoin is a digital currency used for secure, fast, low-cost payments without a central processor or issuer. Kraken was listed on Bloomberg terminals as the first Bitcoin exchange. It provides liquidity, security, advanced order types, Bitcoin margin trading, and proof-of-reserves audits. Top users include traders around the world, the Tokyo government, and the BaFin-regulated Fidor Bank.

Mindojo

Mindojo is an online tutoring and e-learning services company that operates an online teaching platform, where anyone can create online courses. The Master GMAT, Mindojo's original product, helped prepare students for standardized business school testing. Now called the GMAT Tutor, it features test prep, interactive lessons, guaranteed score improvement, and live, one-on-one support. Partnering with The Economist, the GMAT Tutor is offered as a free trial.

Modus Create

Modus Create, a design and development firm is a global community. An official Sencha Partner, Modus Create works with companies including Ionic, GitHub, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). Modus Create also facilitates meetups for developers in New York, New York, and Washington, DC. Clients have included Blue Cross Blue Shield, Intuit, and Mexico Today. Focusing on in-house development for clients, it offers training in Ext JS 4.0, Sencha Touch, JavaScript Concepts, and assessment and code review, as well as customized learning.

Protocol Labs

Protocol Labs is a network protocol research, development, and deployment lab. It creates software systems and tools resolving technical challenges with new technology using open-source, and designs that optimize user experiences.

Time Doctor

Time Doctor produces productivity and time-tracking monitoring software for remote teams and employees. The software integrates into 32 existing products, such as Trello, Slack, QuickBooks, and GitHub, and is designed so remote employees reduce time on email and nonwork distractions, better delegate their daily tasks, and improve the effectiveness and speed of team communication.

Toptal

The Toptal platform connects freelancers with startup companies. Clients included Fusion Labs, JPMorgan Chase, Designkitchen, Zendesk, and Airbnb. The company offers technology companies engineering professionals, and features a database of specialized developers, such as Android, WordPress, Back-End, and Full Stack, as well as various designers, software engineers, and finance professionals available on-demand. Like Cactus, Toptal uses pipeline listings.

Twilio

Twilio is a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) and cloud communications company that provides users with a way to make and receive calls and texts using web service APIs. The company enables the use of VoIP, messaging, and phone services to be embedded into desktop, web, and mobile software.

Ulatus

Ulatus provides translation services in Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, Indian, Korean, and Portuguese. Ulatus is the "translation arm" of Crimson Interactive. More than 650 of the company's translators are located worldwide and have technical expertise in industries, including IT and biotechnology, among others. Global clients include Toyota, Canon, Guinness World Records, Panasonic, American Express, Sony, and Hitachi.

Upstack

Upstack is a software development company that helps startups recruit teams from a global talent pool. Formerly known as Alt Tab and rebranded in August of 2017, it works with technology, such as Apple and Android operating systems, Angular, React, PHP, Ruby on Rails, HTML5, Python, Golang, and more.

Available WFH or anywhere high-paying jobs

As a sampling of the possibilities, here are currently active open tech-related positions with salaries from $83,000 to $162,000. The company hiring and average pay from Payscale is also included.

Axelerant - Technical Architect ($113,246)

Doist - Head of Product ($144,790)

Skillshare - Senior Manager, Creative Operations ($95,543)

Theorem.co - Senior Engagement Manager ($83,229)

Toggl - Head of Product – $83,000

Trafilea - Chief Technology Officer – CTO ($161,061)

Zapier - Vice President of Design ($162,500)

Most common well-paying remote job titles

There are the positions most often available for work-from-anywhere with internet jobs; some of the most common are business development manager, copywriter, customer support specialist, marketing manager, front-end developer, product manager, and curriculum designer.

