From books about legacy code to web design, Tom Merritt recommends five books every developer should check out.

Top 5 books developers should read From books about legacy code to web design, Tom Merritt recommends five books every developer should check out.

You are more than a programmer, more than a coder, more than a maker of software--you are a developer. And while experience and a quick web search are essential tools in the development of your skills, occasionally a good book can help you rise above the rest. Here are five books developers should read.

SEE: Best books for techies: 31 titles to check out (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

That's just the tip of the book iceberg. There are loads more good books like Code Complete 2, books on algorithms, and more. For more must-read books for developers, check out Brandon Vigliarolo's gallery: 20 books that every programmer should read.

Affiliate disclosure: When you click through from our site or one of our downloads to a retailer or vendor and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay.

Tech News You Can Use Newsletter We deliver the top business tech news stories about the companies, the people, and the products revolutionizing the planet. Delivered Daily Sign up today

Also see