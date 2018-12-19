Top 5 reasons to work from home

To work at home or not to work at home? That is the question. Whether 'tis nobler to suffer the constant distractions of the open office plan, or risk the loneliness and communication challenges of the remote office... Here are five reasons to stay home and work.

SEE: Home usage of company-owned equipment policy (Tech Pro Research)

We're largely separated from people in the office anyway. Even in meetings, one person usually talks while the rest listen. Working at home just gets rid of the friction. You'll keep your job longer. Work-from-home employees change jobs less often and feel more engaged. Changing jobs is one of those high-stress-level events, right up there with death and marriage—you want to do all of those as few times as possible. It helps you focus on productivity. Since you have to work a little harder to communicate, you tend to let things fall through the cracks less often. You can increase your job opportunities. I know I just said changing jobs is stressful, but sometimes it can't be avoided. If you're willing to work from home, you can cast your net a lot wider. You might be happier with your job. A two-year study at a company in Singapore found that employees who worked at home took shorter breaks, had fewer sick days, and took less time off.

So yes, Dorothy, it looks like the data supports your hypothesis that "there's no place like home."

Executive Briefing Newsletter Discover the secrets to IT leadership success with these tips on project management, budgets, and dealing with day-to-day challenges. Delivered Tuesdays and Thursdays Sign up today

Also see