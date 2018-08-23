Top 5 smartphone photo tips

Having a smartphone makes photos a no-brainer. Whether it's a holiday or documenting something for work, most people don't think about a camera, they just use their phone.

That means you can take all those unused brain cycles and use them to make the photos better!

Here are five tips for taking better smartphone photos:

Consider some tools. Smartphone tripods are lightweight and can help keep you from taking shaky photos. And if you have the option, use a volume button or headphone button to take the photo instead of the on-screen button.

Look at the light. Natural light makes the best photos, so try to get as much of it on your subject as possible and avoid using a flash if you can. Remember light will be brighter and shadows darker in a photo. Adapt accordingly.

Think about the angle. If your camera app allows it turn on gridlines that divide the frame into thirds. Position the important elements so they sit on the lines. And don't just position yourself directly in front. Go from up high or down low.

Watch the foreground and background. People are less likely to appreciate that perfect picture of the factory prototype if there's someone's nose sticking in the frame in the front and a cat screaming off in the background.

Don't be afraid to touch it up afterwards. You can correct for suboptimal lighting, bring out details in the subject or even edit out the distracting cat. It's all fair and makes the photo better.

Pictures tell a story, and better pictures help you tell a better story.

