Top 5 tips for managing data on the road

The internet is available more places than ever. Gone are the days of having to struggle for connectivity while on the road or even in the air.

But that doesn't mean it's easy.

Here are five tips for managing your data while traveling.

Tethering: Hotel and airport Wi-Fi are getting better and cheaper, but they aren't always reliable. Having tethering on your cell phone gives you another connectivity option, and it's one that doesn't put your data out on a shared connection. SIM card: If you're leaving the country consider getting a SIM card for data where you're going. It will almost always be cheaper and faster. Some carriers will provide free roaming, but it's usually at a lower speed. Password manager: You're going to need your passwords when traveling, especially since moving IP addresses will make a lot of apps and services require you to log in again. Get a good reliable password manager you trust. Cloud storage: You may not want to carry all your devices on a trip. Having good cloud storage means you can access needed files even just from a phone. VPN: Free Wi-Fi in the Central Business District! Free Wi-Fi at the airport! Even free Wi-Fi at the motel! And all of it shared with people you don't know and shouldn't trust. Get a reliable, trustworthy VPN and run it every time you connect to public Wi-Fi.

Hopefully this helps you have all the same data you access at home while in a bus, on a plane, riding a train, and relaxing at the hotel.

