Top 5 underappreciated sci-fi and fantasy characters

Sci-fi and fantasy characters are almost always epic; from Jean-Luc Picard to Daenerys Targaryen, Queen of Dragons—I say nothing against any of these. But, sometimes there are lesser-known characters that I have felt closer to, and I'd like to give them a little shout-out. Here are five sci-fi and fantasy characters that I feel should be appreciated a little more.

Nobusuke Tagomi from the book and TV series The Man in the High Castle. Mr. Tagomi is a trade minister; from his seemingly mundane position, he works to solve the problems of his world for the betterment of humanity and with honor. We could all use a few more Tagomis in our lives. Lovelace from Becky Chambers' Wayfarers series of books. Lovelace is the ship's AI in the first book. Some pretty crazy and traumatic stuff happens at the end of that book, thus making Lovelace a lot different, and one of the main characters in the second book. Kivrin Engle from Connie Willis's The Doomsday Book. This woman has to overcome some rather overprotective objections to her taking on a time travel mission, then try to get by in the middle ages when things go horribly wrong. If I'm ever in a crisis, I want Kivrin Engle with me. Bobbie Draper from the books and TV series The Expanse. Actually, I also want Bobbie Draper with me. She can fight in zero-gravity and is blessed with an unparalleled sense of morality and loyalty. She is the best of us. Myfanwy Thomas from Daniel O'Malley's The Rook. She's a high-level agent, battling supernatural forces in Britain and she has given herself amnesia, so she doesn't even remember that about herself. And yet she is still impossible to defeat.

I hope you enjoyed meeting this crew. Get to know them a little better in their books and TV shows too!

