Search

Internet of Things

Top 5: Ways Alexa can help you get work done

You might know that Alexa can tell you the weather or a joke, but did you know she can also help you make conference calls and manage your schedule? Here are five ways Alexa is helpful for business.

By | March 29, 2018, 7:12 AM PST

Alexa — I'm not trying to sneakily order toilet paper on your Amazon Echo — has come a long way since she first arrived in the Echo, appearing in TVs, working with smart homes and integrating into business.

So at the risk of setting her off again, here are five great uses for Alexa:

More about IoT

Special report: How to optimize the smart office (free PDF)

This ebook, based on the latest ZDNet/TechRepublic special feature, explores the various ways companies are taking advantage of innovations in connected technology.

1. Connecting to conference calls

Alexa works with Cisco, Polycom, WebEx, Skype, Google G Suite, and more. What's better than to walk into a conference room and just say, "Connect to my 10 a.m conference call?" Well, maybe having the call canceled, depending.

2. Managing your schedule

So if you want to check if that 10 a.m. is still on, or even cancel it yourself, just say so.

3. Calling IT or facilities

When set up in your business, you can ask Alexa to tell the appropriate department that your monitor is broken or the HVAC is on the fritz in the conference room or whatever.

SEE: How to Optimize the Smart Office (ZDNet special feature) | Download as a PDF (TechRepublic)

4. Combining your account with the company's

Enrollment tools let employees use their own Amazon accounts on their Alexa devices at work, letting them carry over skills and preferences to their desk.

5. Enterprise-level security and manageability

If the idea of Alexa for business sounds tedious, keep in mind there are tools from Amazon to let you set up hundreds or thousands of devices without having to configure each one separately.

Now we're talking. To our devices. At work.

For more, check out TechRepublic's Alexa for Business Cheat Sheet.

Also see:

alexa-conference-room.jpg

Related Topics:

Artificial Intelligence Big Data Analytics Mobility Smart Cities Cloud Security

About Tom Merritt

Tom is an award-winning independent tech podcaster and host of regular tech news and information shows. Tom hosts Sword and Laser, a science fiction and fantasy podcast, and book club with Veronica Belmont. He also hosts Daily Tech News Show, coverin...

Editor's Picks

Exomedicine arrives: How labs in space could pave the way for healthcare breakthroughs on Earth

How Sephora is leveraging AR and AI to transform retail and help customers buy cosmetics

Startup Republic: How France reinvented itself for the 21st century by wooing entrepreneurs to Paris

The secret to being a great spy agency in the 21st century: Incubating startups

Free Newsletters, In your Inbox