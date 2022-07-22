Ready to become an expert in Java? These six TechRepublic Academy training offerings will help you reach that goal.

Java is a popular programming language that is currently running on billions of devices across the globe. The object-oriented language is platform independent, easy to learn, simple to use and completely secure. Due to these advantages, Java is ranked as the 6th most common programming language used today.

SEE: Top programming languages for 2022: Learn Python and more with these training bundles (TechRepublic Academy)

The benefits of Java also inspire many amateur programmers to choose it as their first programming language. If you’re a new programmer just getting started in the field or a seasoned pro looking for a refresh, TechRepublic Academy has you covered.

In this list, you’ll find a collection of some of the best Java-specific training materials, ranging from beginner-level bootcamps to expert-level courses. Plus, they’re currently discounted to save you some extra cash.

Top 6 Java training courses and bundles

The Ultimate Java Expert Certification Bundle

If becoming a Java expert is your goal, this is the certification bundle for you. This bundle includes 11 courses, 294 complete lessons and 38 hours of in-depth training.

Not only will you dive deep into the basics of Java, but you’ll also master technical concepts, including multithreading programming and the process of building desktop applications with Java Swing. You’ll also learn how to build web apps, develop user interfaces and manage databases.

Get the Ultimate Java Expert Certification Bundle for $31 (normally $2,200).

The Complete Java Master Class Bundle

This master class features over 62 hours of content focused on Java, spread out between seven courses. For example, you’ll build a foundation during the course, Java: From Beginner to Expert and then dive deeper in the course, Intermediate & Advanced Java Programming.

Unique courses are included in this bundle such as What’s New in Java 9, where you’ll learn how the language has evolved over the past 20 years and how to navigate the Java of today. Just like the other bundles in this list, a one-time purchase gives you lifetime access to all of the content.

Get the Complete Java Master Class Bundle for $33.99 (normally $1,066).

Mastering Java & Spring Framework Essentials Bundle

Spring is an open-source framework for the development of Java applications. In other words, learning how to utilize both Java and Spring is critical for any programmer. This bundle was built for intermediate programmers who have some Java knowledge but want to learn how Spring and Java work together.

Through four courses and 11 hours of training, you’ll learn concepts such as how Spring Boot works and how to make sense of Java Lambdas, Java Streams and more.

Get the Mastering Java & Spring Framework Essentials Bundle for $24.99 (normally $800).

The Java Bootcamp Bundle

The Java Bootcamp Bundle is the ultimate introduction to Java. The bundle features 10 hours of content focusing on the basics of the programming language. For example, the courses cover a wide range of concepts such as objects, flow control structures, arrays, inheritance, interfaces, collections, exceptions and so much more.

This bootcamp is best for programmers with little to no experience with Java who want to get their feet wet in a short amount of time. At the end of the bootcamp, students should be able to develop actual programs successfully.

Get the Java Bootcamp Bundle for $35.99 (normally $990).

The Complete 2022 Java Coder Bundle

The Complete 2022 Java Coder Bundle is a deep dive into coding with Java. Slightly different from other bundles in this list, this program features courses such as Java Basics: Learn to Code the Right Way and Become a Junior Java Software Developer.

In this bundle, you’ll also find two Oracle certification courses that can help you prepare to take various certification exams, including the Java SE 8 Programmer exam.

Get the Complete 2022 Java Coder Bundle for $39.99 (normally $1,791).

Complete Java Programming Bundle

This master class is yet another great option for Java beginners, as well as those who are still learning basic programming concepts. For example, the course, From 0 to 1: Data Structures & Algorithms in Java will help students learn how computer programs work with a slight focus on Java.

This bundle features 10 other courses that deliver insights about object-oriented programming, multithreading, Java Swing and more. In the final course, you’ll learn Java 8 from the inside out with a 20-hour tutorial.

Get the Complete Java Programming Bundle for $29 (normally $740).

Prices and availability are subject to change.