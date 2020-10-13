Top Amazon Prime Day deals on headphones under $50 for business pros

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is in full swing. Here are 9 of the best Amazon Prime Day deals on earphones, headphones, and earbuds.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 has become synonymous with the early holiday shopping season offering online shoppers deals on a wide range of popular items. Amazon is currently featuring extensive discounts on a number of headphones, earbuds, and wired earphones. This includes models with long-lasting battery life, hands-free calling capabilities, noise-canceling technologies, and more. Below, we've curated a roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day deals on earbuds, wired earphones, and headphones. They're all under $50, with some under $10. Proof that you don't have to pay upward of $100-plus for headphones.

Best Amazon Prime Day deals on wired earphones

Aigo Magnetic Bluetooth Earphones Image: Amazon These Aigo earphones are a great option for athletes who prefer to exercise to the beat of their latest mixtape. The manufacturer estimates these earphones can play for over eight hours on a single charge and built-in noise-canceling capabilities reduce external disturbances to enhance the audio experience. $16 at Amazon

MINDBEAST Noise-Cancelling Wired Earbuds Image: Amazon The market for classic wired earphones is alive and well and this MINDBEAST product is a solid option. The noise-canceling technology blocks out external noise and the unit also comes with a small carrying case for convenient stowing on the go. Additionally, this model comes with replacement earbud tips in multiple sizes to ensure a secure fit. $14 at Amazon

Betron B25 Earphones with Mic and Volume Control Image: Amazon The Betron B25 is a capable wired earphone model for those looking for a practical, low-profile option and the three-button control along the cord integrates added functionality. Aside from basic volume control, the three-button array also allows wearers to skip and pause tracks. The built-in microphone can also accommodate hands-free phone calls. $16 at Amazon

Best Amazon Prime Day deals on earbuds

ENACFIRE Future Wireless Earbuds Image: Amazon The ENACFIRE Future wireless earbuds come with three ear tip sizes to ensure an optimal fit and are estimated to play music for four hours on a single charge. The included carrying case doubles as a backup charger with the capacity to recharge the earbuds up to four times. Built-in noise-canceling capabilities and an IPX5 waterproof rating add to this model's well-rounded spec sheet. $37 at Amazon

Trogonic TE1 Wireless Earbuds Image: Amazon The Trogonic TE1 wireless earbuds are estimated to play continuously for seven hours between refreshes. The included carrying case functions as a charger and can power the earbuds for an additional 28 hours for 35 hours of use in total. The built-in microphone enables users to leverage the unit as a Bluetooth headset for hands-free communication at the office or on the go. $30 at Amazon

PANFREY Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds Image: Amazon These PANFREY wireless earbuds boast up to eight hours of continuous play thanks to its Qualcomm-enabled power-saving capabilities. The included case recharges the earbuds for an additional 26 hours for refreshes on the go. By tapping the left earbud, right earbud, or both units synchronously, wearers are able to operate a full range of functions such as skipping tracks, pausing music, volume control, answering phone calls, and more. $13 at Amazon

Best Amazon Prime Day deals on headphones

Baseman Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic Image: Amazon These Baseman Bluetooth headphones fold for convenient stowability and are estimated to perform for up to eight hours on a single charge. This model also includes a built-in microphone to support hands-free calling. These headphones can operate as a wireless headset or connect via a traditional wire for optimal performance with a wide range of devices including those without Bluetooth connectivity. The included 53-inch audio cable is more than adequate for most settings. $15 at Amazon

Picun P26 Bluetooth Headphones Image: Amazon The sleek Picun P26 touts up to 40 hours of continuous play on a single charge. Dedicated buttons for play, pause, track skipping, and more are all conveniently positioned on the side of the unit. The plush earmuffs are constructed with memory foam to ensure a comfortable fit during extended use. A built-in microphone, folding hinges, and an included audio capable round out this solid option. $33 at Amazon