Top cloud providers, multicloud management, and cloud data storage tips to empower enterprise

This article is courtesy of TechRepublic Premium. For more content like this, as well as a full library of ebooks and whitepapers, sign up for Premium today. Read more about it here .

From selecting the right storage provider to a data storage policy, these four resources are designed to assist organizations with their critical cloud and multicloud decisions.

The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated digital transformation efforts across industries. At the same time, organizations have adopted remote work policies to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in-house while enabling remote collaboration. To do so, many organizations have deployed a vast suite of technologies to enable a remote workforce, with cloud and multicloud solutions at the core of such strategies.

While some companies have started to bring employees back to the traditional office others have made long-term commitments to remote work in the years ahead. Below, we've outlined a number of TechRepublic Premium resources as well as provided helpful tips and checklists to assist organizations with their cloud management and storage policy needs.

Cloud data storage policy Many organizations leverage a number of third-party cloud storage options in the traditional office or in a virtual setting. While these solutions streamline workflows and provide employees access to critical materials, any cloud or multicloud strategy will come with its own cybersecurity concerns. The TechRepublic Premium cloud data storage policy establishes protocols to ensure that organizational information is maintained securely. As an added benefit, this cloud data storage policy is customizable allowing organizations to tailor the resource to fit their specific needs in the present and as these preferences change in the future. VIEW AT TECHREPUBLIC PREMIUM

Cloud data warehouse guide and checklist Cloud data storage services help organizations store, manage, and compartmentalize their vast amounts of data in one secure location. Needless to say, selecting an appropriate cloud data warehouse storage vendor is a critical business decision, and the ideal choice will be different depending on the needs of the organization. That said, the cloud data warehouse guide and checklist are intended to help companies ensure that they are selecting the right cloud-storage warehouse provider to support and secure their organization. VIEW AT TECHREPUBLIC PREMIUM

Research: Managing multicloud in the enterprise; benefits, barriers, and most popular cloud platforms In the age of remote work, an increasing number of enterprises are using multicloud solutions. However, incorporating a multicloud strategy comes with its share of challenges, especially for IT teams. In a recent TechRepublic Premium survey, we sought to better understand the considerations shaping multicloud decisions and the strategies companies are taking when adopting these solutions. The resulting research report details insights gleaned from this survey in a document designed to help companies understand the advantages and challenges associated with multicloud management as well as the most popular cloud platforms to consider. View at TechRepublic Premium