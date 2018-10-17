Top open source projects 2018: Vscode, React-native, Tensorflow

This article originally appeared on ZDNet.

Github's top open source projects for 2018 include Tensorflow, IT automation tool Ansible and Kubernetes with the fastest growth in areas such as machine learning, 3D printing and data analysis.

The rankings were part of Github's Octoverse report, which was launched along with a bevy of Github updates. Github, now part of Microsoft, ranked the top open source projects based on unique contributors between Oct. 1, 2017 and Sept. 30 across 96 million global software projects. The top open source projects included:

Microsoft/vscode

facebook/react-native

tensorflow/tensorflow

angular/angular-cli

MicrosoftDocs/azure-docs

angular/angular

ansible/ansible

kubernetes/kubernetes

npm/npm

DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped

And the fastest growing open source projects included Microsoft Docs/azure-docs, pytorch/pytorch and godotengine/godot to name a few. Here's the complete breakdown and the change in growth from the previous year.

New projects that launched often revolved around algorithms for machine learning. Google's Dopamine project, a framework for prototyping reinforcement learning algorithms, and Facebook Research's Detectron, which covers object detection algorithms.

Github also highlighted the fastest growing languages. Common themes were machine learning, interoperability and DevOps. Here's a look at the fast growing languages.

Kotlin HCL TypeScript PowerShell Rust CMake Go Python Groovy SQLPL

Other Github tidbits by the numbers:

The platform saw 30 percent growth in the ecosystem over the past 12 months;

By category continuous integration and security, code quality and project management were popular areas.

The fastest growing location based on contributors was Hong Kong followed by Singapore and Egypt.

New signups were growing the fastest in the United States and China followed by India and the United Kingdom and Brazil.

Countries with the most contributors were U.S. followed by China, India, UK, Germany, Canada and Brazil. Brazil jumped from No. 10 to No. 7.

There are 31 million developers on GitHub and 2.1 million organizations.

The Octoverse report comes as Github announced a bevy of developer tools. These tools include Github Actions, an area where code can be built, share and executed inside containers; a Security Advisory API to automate security scanning; vulnerability alerts for Java and .Net projects; and Github Connect, which allows business customers to better connect with the open source community.

