Train to become AWS certified with these practice exams and lectures

Before you take the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner exam, check out this prep course.

Cloud computing certifications are a great way to boost your tech career and potentially your salary. If an IT certification you're considering is the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner, check out the BitDegree Academy AWS Online Course, which is just $79.99 (59% off the regular $199 price) and is available on desktop and mobile.

This course includes access to 10 AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner practice exams and 191 lectures, and 8 hours of content are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You could start the course not knowing much about Amazon Web Services (AWS) or even the cloud, and by the end you'll know the AWS global infrastructure, core services, pricing models, account structures, and more. You'll also become well versed in IT terminology and learn about cloud economics, shared responsibility, access management, security, and compliance.

BitDegree Academy AWS Online Courses and Practices is available for $79.99 (59% off the normal $199 price tag) for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.