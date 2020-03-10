Two attendees at RSA tech conference in San Francisco stricken with COVID-19

The organizers of the popular security conference, RSA, which drew over 36,000 people to San Francisco in February, confirmed that at least two people who attended have tested positive for COVID-19.

RSA confirmed this afternoon that two attendees at its popular security conference, which ran from Feb. 24-28 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, have tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. There were 36,000 attendees at the event.

The event's organizers issued a statement: "Out of an abundance of caution we are sharing the following information with the RSAC community. We learned that two individuals who attended RSA Conference 2020 have recently tested positive for COVID-19. Currently, there is not a known direct link or official governing body communicating back to RSA Conference that these individuals had symptoms at Conference or attended during the incubation period. We are sharing this information with our RSA Conference attendees and have contacted appropriate health authorities. We will continue to share information as we have it."

The two people stricken with COVID-19 are cybersecurity company employees who attended an annual industry conference last month in San Francisco have tested positive for the coronavirus. At least one is seriously ill with respiratory issues and is a medically induced coma in his home state of Connecticut, according to Bloomberg News.

Tech conferences canceled around the globe

Many people had expected RSA to cancel, after many other tech conferences cancelled in the early days of the spread of the coronavirus. Even at the time RSA began on February 24, Mobile World Congress, which was also slated for late February, had already announced its plans to cancel back on February 12. And Facebook pulled out of its Global Marketing Summit scheduled for San Francisco. That was quickly followed by near-daily announcements of companies pulling out of conferences or trade shows being postponed or flat-out cancelled.

At this time, there have been more than 113,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 4,000 people have died. There are 732 cases and 26 deaths in the United States, including presumptive positive cases. And the entire country of Italy is on lockdown with 60 million residents under restrictions.

