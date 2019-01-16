Two-thirds of US tech workers make over $100K per year

It's a good time to be an IT employee in the US. For the third year in a row, US tech practitioners and managers reported earning higher salaries than their counterparts worldwide, according to a Wednesday report from Puppet.

Of the 2,600 tech professionals surveyed worldwide, 64% of respondents from the US earn more than $100,000 per year—a higher percentage than any other nation. Only 31% of IT employees in the UK earn above this range, as do 28% of those in Asia and just 16% of those in Europe, the report found.

SEE: The future of IT jobs: A business leader's guide (Tech Pro Research)

The most common US IT salary range was between $100,000 and $125,000—again, the highest of any region. Europe's IT practitioners and managers most often earn between $50,000 and $75,000 annually, and those in Asia most frequently earn between $75,000 and $100,000 per year.

Much of this salary difference is due to higher costs of living in the US, the report noted, particularly in large cities where tech jobs are concentrated, like San Francisco and New York City.

Internationally, IT practitioner salaries increased in 2018. In the US, however, aggregate salary numbers have not changed much from 2017. Fewer than 6% of US tech workers reported making less than $50,000, indicating a tight labor market with higher entry-level salaries.

"Companies are increasingly changing the way they deliver IT services and software across the globe, which means businesses are in need of the right talent who can adapt to this shift, raise the bar for software delivery and play an integral role in innovation," Alanna Brown, director of product marketing at Puppet, said in a press release. "This year's report underscores that as more organizations prioritize DevOps, they are putting more resources into finding the best talent that can support their IT strategies and objectives, especially as more complex technology infrastructures require diverse skill sets."

Tech salaries also depend heavily on the industry, no matter the country, the report found. Retail is the most lucrative field for IT practitioners, as 47% of those working in the industry make more than $100,000—about 10% more than any other industry, including healthcare, financial services, and technology. These high salaries make sense, given retail's increasing focus on online and omnichannel projects.

On the lower end of the spectrum is education, where only 20% of respondents reported salaries above $100,000, as well as the industrial and manufacturing field, where less than 15% said they are above that threshold, and nearly 50% fall below $50,000 per year—more than any other industry, the report found.

To learn more about how to negotiate your tech salary and a raise, check out this TechRepublic article.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

64% of US tech professionals earn more than $100,000 per year, a higher percentage than any other nation. — Puppet, 2019

IT workers in the retail industry earn more than those in other industries. — Puppet, 2019

Executive Briefing Newsletter Discover the secrets to IT leadership success with these tips on project management, budgets, and dealing with day-to-day challenges. Delivered Tuesdays and Thursdays Sign up today

Also see