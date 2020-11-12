Ultimate Python and AI certification bundle discounted 97%

This bundle includes courses on AI in Python, data wrangling and visualization, a Keras boot camp, an introduction to Python, and more.

Online learning courses and micro-credentials have been popular options in recent months. At the moment, there are specific online courses available at discounts to help programmers enhance their existing knowledge and skill set. The Ultimate Python & Artificial Intelligence Certification Bundle is currently available on StackSocial for $40, that's a 97% discount compared to the standard $1,791. The discounted rate as of Nov. 12 is set to expire in four days, according to StackSocial. Overall, the bundle includes nine courses and 358 lessons. We've detailed the individual courses below.

"Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Python: A H2O Approach" includes 27 lessons and is designed to teach proficiency in neural networks, deep learning, and machine learning. Course participants will learn to implement supervised and unsupervised learning, the core concepts of both, and more.

The six-hour "Master PyTorch for Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) & Deep Learning" course consists of 52 lessons in total and functions as a "PyTorch Bootcamp," providing the basics of machine learning, building neural networks as well as deep learning exploration.

"Image Processing and Analysis Bootcamp with OpenCV and Deep Learning in Python" is curated as a comprehensive guide to computer vision and practical image processing with Python. The course also focuses on fundamental components of Tensorflow and Keras. Those who sign up will have lifetime access to the five-hour course and the 61 included lessons.

"Keras Bootcamp for Deep Learning and AI in Python" offers participants a dive into the basics of deep learning, machine learning, and neural networkings using Keras. Participants will have lifetime access to the three-hour course consisting of 35 lessons in total. The course is led by instructor and data scientist Minerva Singh.

"Practical Data Pre-Processing and Visualization Training with R" will teach participants key visualization and data wrangling packages including ggplot2 and dplyr. Participants will gain a better understanding of situationally appropriate visualization usage as well as how to utilize data to build graphs and visualizations. Those who sign up will have lifetime access to the six-hour course and the 51 included lessons.

"Pre-Process and Visualize Data with Tidy Techniques in R" covers the core principles associated with visualization and data wrangling. Those who sign up will have lifetime access to the four-hour course and the 39 included lessons. The course is led by Minerva Singh.

"Python for Beginners: The Basics for Python Development" is designed to function as an introduction to the basics of Python programming; a fundamental programming language used in GUI applications, app building, websites, and more. Participants will have lifetime access to the one-hour course and the 13 lessons. The course is instructed by Digital Flow Courses.

"Python for Beginners: Learn All the Basics of Python" is curated to provide a basic understanding of Python and participants will learn to write lines of code, create apps, and more. The five-hour course consists of 29 lessons in total. Those who sign up will have lifetime access to the course led by instructor Yassin Marco.

"Python: Introduction to Data Science & Machine Learning A-Z" teaches individuals how to use Jupyter and Pycharm as well as a basic introduction to prominent functions and statistical formulas. StackSocial recommends a basic understanding of basic Python skills before taking this particular course although it is not mandatory. Participants will have lifetime access to the seven-hour course and the 51 lessons.

